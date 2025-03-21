Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Vergessen Sie ChatGPT - Diese Aktie setzt neue Maßstäbe
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
18.03.25
08:34 Uhr
8,250 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,1508,35018:15
8,2008,30018:14
PR Newswire
21.03.2025 17:54 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 21

21 March 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 165,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 687.430p. The highest price paid per share was 691.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 676.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0211% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 526,357,216 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 781,750,259. Rightmove holds 10,946,605 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

312

687.400

16:03:21

182

687.400

16:02:33

273

687.400

16:02:33

208

687.400

16:02:33

802

687.400

16:02:33

3

687.000

16:01:40

242

687.000

16:01:40

726

687.000

16:00:56

992

687.000

16:00:56

797

686.800

15:57:05

152

686.200

15:56:00

522

686.200

15:56:00

753

685.800

15:53:32

787

686.000

15:51:25

356

686.000

15:49:25

754

685.800

15:47:40

600

685.600

15:44:35

198

685.600

15:44:35

677

685.400

15:44:35

786

685.600

15:44:35

733

685.600

15:40:02

804

685.800

15:38:58

771

685.800

15:37:33

42

685.600

15:36:35

92

685.600

15:36:35

51

685.600

15:36:35

684

684.600

15:33:55

822

684.800

15:33:55

1193

684.800

15:31:55

77

684.600

15:29:52

264

684.600

15:29:52

220

684.400

15:27:31

342

684.400

15:27:31

118

684.400

15:27:31

554

684.400

15:27:31

698

683.800

15:22:00

726

683.800

15:22:00

56

684.000

15:22:00

47

684.000

15:22:00

115

684.000

15:22:00

9

684.000

15:22:00

64

684.000

15:22:00

51

684.000

15:22:00

600

684.000

15:22:00

104

684.800

15:17:14

241

684.800

15:17:14

224

684.800

15:17:14

146

684.800

15:17:14

72

684.800

15:17:14

687

684.800

15:17:14

1045

684.800

15:16:46

811

684.600

15:13:05

361

684.800

15:12:25

114

684.800

15:12:25

211

684.800

15:12:25

900

684.600

15:10:44

858

684.000

15:09:13

40

684.200

15:07:17

165

683.200

15:05:25

165

683.200

15:05:25

52

683.200

15:05:25

16

683.200

15:05:25

72

683.200

15:05:18

646

683.200

15:05:18

13

683.400

15:03:11

44

683.400

15:03:11

234

683.400

15:03:11

765

683.200

15:03:11

717

683.400

14:57:20

749

683.800

14:57:11

647

684.000

14:56:21

5

684.000

14:56:21

616

684.000

14:55:41

720

684.200

14:54:41

171

684.000

14:53:22

884

684.000

14:51:01

759

684.200

14:51:01

937

683.800

14:49:17

782

683.000

14:47:07

517

683.000

14:46:00

234

683.000

14:46:00

771

682.600

14:40:05

557

682.800

14:40:04

138

682.800

14:40:04

850

682.800

14:40:04

819

683.400

14:37:01

649

683.200

14:34:26

918

683.200

14:33:48

683

683.000

14:30:43

948

683.200

14:30:43

786

682.600

14:25:19

137

682.600

14:25:19

752

682.600

14:25:19

777

680.600

14:19:00

772

681.000

14:17:15

190

680.800

14:14:26

600

680.800

14:14:26

739

680.800

14:14:26

702

681.000

14:10:56

690

681.000

14:10:56

813

681.400

14:10:07

768

682.000

14:08:58

731

680.800

14:05:10

160

680.800

14:05:08

630

680.800

14:05:08

670

680.800

14:01:56

268

681.000

14:00:38

694

681.000

14:00:37

764

681.400

13:58:52

776

682.000

13:57:55

672

681.800

13:53:26

399

682.200

13:52:51

460

682.200

13:52:51

1471

682.400

13:52:50

769

681.800

13:49:30

880

681.800

13:49:30

758

682.000

13:47:40

298

682.600

13:43:24

690

682.600

13:43:24

375

682.600

13:43:24

360

682.000

13:38:49

420

682.000

13:38:49

167

682.000

13:35:46

600

682.000

13:35:46

673

682.200

13:35:18

763

682.600

13:34:27

970

682.800

13:33:44

202

683.000

13:33:42

547

683.000

13:33:42

1037

683.200

13:31:43

560

682.800

13:26:35

114

682.800

13:26:35

750

683.400

13:24:44

654

683.400

13:24:44

790

683.600

13:23:06

750

682.400

13:13:24

696

681.400

13:06:30

523

680.800

13:01:48

671

681.400

12:57:24

274

682.400

12:52:10

454

682.400

12:52:10

220

682.400

12:52:10

542

682.400

12:47:56

768

683.200

12:43:09

673

683.400

12:37:45

804

683.800

12:37:11

805

684.000

12:33:47

31

684.000

12:33:47

342

684.000

12:33:47

418

684.000

12:33:47

712

684.000

12:31:36

785

684.000

12:29:41

660

683.400

12:20:14

753

683.200

12:16:45

723

683.600

12:16:30

714

683.400

12:07:51

688

683.600

12:07:12

646

683.800

12:02:45

681

683.600

11:57:14

38

683.600

11:57:14

102

683.400

11:54:00

11

683.400

11:54:00

533

683.400

11:54:00

671

683.600

11:51:39

341

683.800

11:51:16

342

683.800

11:51:16

760

683.600

11:41:27

307

683.000

11:35:21

463

683.000

11:35:21

714

683.800

11:31:50

652

684.000

11:28:42

801

683.400

11:24:15

758

683.800

11:22:06

780

684.000

11:21:03

719

683.400

11:14:37

693

684.800

11:06:04

717

683.400

11:00:38

706

683.200

10:57:29

711

684.800

10:53:43

658

686.000

10:50:14

677

686.200

10:48:49

652

686.200

10:44:45

772

686.400

10:42:54

787

686.000

10:39:10

791

686.000

10:34:09

703

686.800

10:32:16

695

687.400

10:28:10

648

687.800

10:28:03

734

686.400

10:22:22

664

686.000

10:19:17

797

687.000

10:16:54

1098

687.200

10:16:54

717

687.600

10:16:54

3652

687.600

10:16:54

852

686.000

10:15:09

199

686.000

10:15:04

1545

686.000

10:15:04

4612

686.000

10:15:03

1818

686.000

10:15:02

344

686.000

10:15:02

1232

686.000

10:15:02

1574

686.000

10:15:01

2561

686.000

10:15:01

71

686.000

10:15:01

534

686.000

10:15:01

2344

686.000

10:15:01

2188

686.000

10:15:01

2115

685.800

10:15:01

73

686.000

10:15:01

23

686.000

10:15:01

221

686.000

10:15:01

684

686.400

10:07:43

791

688.000

10:05:43

672

688.000

10:02:42

732

688.200

10:00:11

700

687.600

09:55:40

685

688.400

09:52:49

685

689.000

09:50:08

143

689.200

09:48:04

600

689.200

09:48:04

749

689.200

09:48:04

957

686.800

09:42:41

659

687.200

09:42:37

780

687.200

09:42:37

278

687.200

09:42:37

774

685.000

09:32:56

680

685.000

09:32:56

610

684.000

09:29:38

11

684.000

09:29:38

783

684.000

09:29:38

147

684.000

09:29:38

794

682.600

09:22:10

11

682.600

09:22:10

690

683.000

09:18:39

156

682.600

09:15:37

788

682.800

09:13:48

774

683.800

09:07:39

723

683.800

09:02:46

649

684.000

09:00:47

743

684.000

08:56:07

683

683.800

08:52:40

833

684.200

08:52:28

674

684.400

08:52:25

1070

684.400

08:48:36

668

684.600

08:48:36

304

681.400

08:42:29

342

681.400

08:42:29

671

681.400

08:36:55

794

682.200

08:32:52

952

682.600

08:32:25

742

682.000

08:30:06

714

682.400

08:24:37

699

682.400

08:20:48

428

682.600

08:19:53

332

682.600

08:19:53

573

683.000

08:17:58

263

683.000

08:17:58

439

683.200

08:17:00

275

683.200

08:17:00

877

683.600

08:15:08

8

683.600

08:15:08

713

684.000

08:11:29

886

684.400

08:09:03

719

684.600

08:08:13

869

682.600

08:03:45

649

682.800

08:03:45

762

682.800

08:03:45


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.