Kitron ASA: Kitron Annual Report 2024

Finanznachrichten News

(2025-03-21) Enclosed is a pdf version of the 2024 Annual Report for Kitron ASA.

The Annual Report is also available on our website, www.kitron.com.

The company publishes its annual financial statements also in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.

For further information, please contact: Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel. +47 900 43 284
E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 400 employees, and revenues were EUR 647 million in 2024.

www.kitron.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • Kitron Annual Report 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a3d0a2af-0f97-4dbf-9b94-0f8565ce6413)
  • Kitron Annual Report 2024 ESEF (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c2caf093-92f6-4c12-b25a-70777967e410)

