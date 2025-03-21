Alligator Bioscience announces leadership transition in clinical development

Alligator Bioscience (Nasdaq Stockholm:ATORX) today announces that Dr. Sumeet Ambarkhane MD, Chief Medical Officer, will be leaving Alligator by end of March 2025. Dr. Ambarkhane has played a key role in advancing Alligator's immune-oncology pipeline and establishing its clinical development organization over the past years. In particular, he led the clinical development of mitazalimab and OPTIMIZE-1, Alligator's Phase 2 trial in metastatic pancreatic cancer towards its readiness for a Phase 3 confirmatory development. The company extends its sincere gratitude for his contributions and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

Having worked with the company for an extended period, enabling a smooth transition, Dr. Tom Moore will assume the role as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Moore is a seasoned oncology drug developer bringing industry experience from over a decade with Roche and subsequent work as a consultant, with deep experience in immuno-oncology and a strong commitment to advancing innovative treatments. His decision to step into the new role underscores his confidence in mitazalimab's potential and Alligator's mission to bring new therapeutic options to patients with high unmet medical needs.

"Sumeet's dedication has been instrumental in driving mitazalimab forward, and we sincerely thank him for his contributions," said Søren Bregenholt, CEO of Alligator Bioscience. "We are now delighted to welcome Dr. Tom Moore as our new Chief Medical Officer. His deep expertise in immuno-oncology and clinical development will be a great asset as we work toward advancing mitazalimab into Phase 3 development."

Dr. Moore will assume his role from the start of April ensuring a smooth transition in Alligator's clinical development leadership.

About Alligator Bioscience

Alligator is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing tumor-directed immuno-oncology antibody drugs focused on the CD40 receptor. This validated approach promotes priming of tumor-specific T cells and reversing the immunosuppressive nature of the tumor microenvironment, with significant potential benefits for cancer patients across multiple types of cancer. The Company's lead drug candidate mitazalimab, is currently in preparation for Phase 3 development, and has previously presented unprecedented survival data at 18-months follow up in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer patients in the Phase 2 trial OPTIMIZE-1.

Alligator is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ATORX) and headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

