Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Vimian Group AB (publ), company registration number 559234-8923, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Vimian Group AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its ordinary shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the liquidity requirements for the ordinary shares are met, first day of trading is expected to March 28, 2025.

As per today's date the company has a total of total of 523,891, 072 shares of which 5,995,998 C-shares and 517,895,074 ordinary shares.

Short Name: VIMIAN ISIN Code: SE0015961982 Order book id: 228568 Maximum number of B-shares to be listed: 517895074 Clearing: CCP Cleared Segment: Large Cap Stockholm SEK Market segment: STO Equities CCP / 182 Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table MIC: XSTO

ICB Classification:

Industry code: 20 Health Care Supersector code: 2010 Health Care

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.