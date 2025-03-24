Anzeige
Montag, 24.03.2025
Gold-Highflyer startet durch - Mega-Bohrprogramm sorgt für Kursfantasie!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.03.2025 09:10 Uhr
Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar and APM Terminals Algeciras continue long-term collaboration with service agreement extension

KALMAR CORPORATION, TRADE PRESS RELEASE, 24 MARCH 2025 AT 10.00 AM (EET)

Kalmar and APM Terminals Algeciras continue long-term collaboration with service agreement extension

Kalmar has agreed a two-year extension to its Kalmar Complete Careservice agreement with APM Terminals Algeciras. The large order was booked in Kalmar's Q4 2024 order intake, and the contract extension came into effect on 1 December 2024.

APM Terminals Algeciras is one of the largest terminals in the western Mediterranean. The terminal is located in the Strait of Gibraltar, on the main east/west shipping route through the Mediterranean. APM Terminals Algeciras is equipped to serve ultra-large container ships over 20,000 TEU and has an impressive track record of safety, efficiency and productivity.

Kalmar Complete Care is a comprehensive service solution that provides APM Terminals Algeciras with peace of mind and maximum equipment uptime. Kalmar has been collaborating with APMT Algeciras since 2008 and the service agreement covers all equipment at the terminal.

Keld Pedersen, Managing Director, West Med Hub Terminals, APM Terminals: "We chose to extend the existing service agreement because we value highly the professional and responsive service we have received from Kalmar's dedicated team. Effective, efficient maintenance is essential in helping us to keep our equipment running safely and smoothly, which in turn ensures we can deliver the best possible service to our customers."

Thomas Malmborg, President, Services, Kalmar: "We are very pleased to have extended our fruitful long-term collaboration with APM Terminals Algeciras and proud that they have chosen to continue to rely on our world-class service capabilities to keep their operations running reliably. Our relationship is one based on open cooperation, transparency and a shared commitment to continuous improvement."

Further information for the press:

Thomas Malmborg, President, Kalmar Services, thomas.malmborg@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Dealer Management and Customer Insight, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar

Attachment

  • Algeciras_van_01 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ffd44ee2-614d-45a8-bad1-f2324856b515)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
