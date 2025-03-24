Hilbert Group AB Completes Acquisition of Liberty Road Capital

Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq:HILB B)(FRA:999) today announced the successful closing, integration and signing of its previously announced acquisition of Liberty Road Capital (LRC), a leading digital asset manager with a five-year track record and approximately USD 110 million (SEK 1.2 billion) in assets under management.

The final deal ended up as an equity-only asset purchase with a 7.5% up-front component and additional equity awarded up to a maximum of 30% in total (relative to current number of outstanding shares), depending on a number of factors, including the Hilbert Group market cap level.

All of the AUM acquired from LRC is subject to hedge fund fee levels, i.e. some variations of the 2% management, and 20% performance fee model.

In the deal, Hilbert Group acquired all of LRC's business, intellectual property, and key personnel, and will from Q2 2025 onwards retain 100% of LRC gross earnings. As part of the deal closure, Russell Thompson will now join the Hilbert Group board.

Also, as part of the completion, Hilbert Capital will launch two new hedge funds in April - focusing on yield enhancing strategies, predominantly on top of Bitcoin.

"We are very happy to now have closed the deal and successfully integrated LRC into Hilbert" said Barnali Biswal, CEO of Hilbert Group. Ms. Biswal continues, "The income from LRC originated strategies on current AUM, will in itself propel Hilbert close to break-even numbers. In addition, we have $100m+ pipeline for those very strategies, at an advanced stage of the investment process."

Russell Thompson, CEO of LRC, comments: "This partnership marks a defining moment for both companies and for Hilbert's investors. By uniting Hilbert Group's broad resources, asset management platform, and brand name with LRC's proven strategies and deep market insight, we're now perfectly positioned to deliver strong growth and shareholder value creation."

About Liberty Road Capital

Liberty Road Capital, founded in 2019 in Monaco, is regulated as an Approved Investment Manager (IBR/AIM/22/0725) under the BVI Financial Services Commission via the Securities and Investment Business Act (SIBA). Headquartered in the British Virgin Islands, the firm focuses on digital derivatives trading and asset management. It employs data-driven strategies and proprietary AI technology to optimise market opportunities. Its institutional-grade infrastructure with strong risk management supports high-performance strategies in digital assets, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

More info: www.libertyroadcapital.com

For further information, please contact:

Barnali Biswal, CEO Hilbert Group AB or

Niclas Sandström, Co-founder Hilbert Group AB

+46 (0)8 502 353 00

ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

