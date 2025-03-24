Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2025) - F4 Uranium Corp ("F4 Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the F4 shares have been approved for listing on TSXV, under the symbol FFU. Shares will commence trading on Tuesday March 25, 2025.

About F4 Uranium Corp:

F4 is a uranium project generator and exploration company, focusing on projects in the Athabasca Basin, home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium discoveries. F4 currently has 16 projects in the Athabasca Basin, several of which are near large uranium discoveries including Triple R, Arrow and Hurricane. F4 has entered into option agreements on some of its properties which call for the applicable optionors to make cash payments and issue shares to F4, as well as to incur exploration expenditures on the properties in which they have been granted the option to earn an interest.

Looking Forward



"F4 Uranium is committed to achieving its vision of becoming a leader in the uranium exploration industry," said Raymond Ashley, CEO & Director. "F4 stands apart with its successful leadership and technical team responsible for 3 major uranium discoveries along with a strong portfolio of properties in the Athabasca Basin. With a hybrid strategy of adding value through prospect generation by advancing some of its properties through joint venture partnerships and sole funding on others, and the ongoing support of our stakeholders, we are well-positioned for success as we look forward to our listing on the TSXV."

Contact Information

On Behalf of the Board.

"Ray Ashley"

Raymond Ashley, CEO

F4 Uranium Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the expected offering size and closing of the Private Placement; the net proceeds from the Private Placement and the intended use of proceeds therefrom; the application to list F4's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange; and the timing of filing and submission thereof. Such forward-looking statements or information are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: conditions in general economic and financial markets; timing and amount of exploration expenditures; and effects of regulation by governmental agencies. The actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of risk factors including: the availability of funds; the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities of mineral properties; the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data; and general market and industry conditions. Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

