The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 24
The Diverse Income Trust plc
24thMarch 2025
It is announced that at the close of business on 21stMarch 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
21st March 2025 95.77p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 94.61p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
