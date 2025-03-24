The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 24

The Diverse Income Trust plc

24thMarch 2025

It is announced that at the close of business on 21stMarch 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

21st March 2025 95.77p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 94.61p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

24thMarch 2025