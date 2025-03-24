Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2025) - Endurance Gold Corporation (TSXV: EDG) (OTCQB: ENDGF) (FSE: 3EG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to commence its 2025 exploration field program at its 100%-owned Reliance Gold Project in early May. The exploration program will build upon the continued success achieved of the previous field seasons. The Company has actively explored at Reliance since 2020, completing 108 diamond drill holes ("DDH"), 84 reverse circulation holes ("RC"), and 24 roadcut channel samples. This ongoing exploration work has led to the discovery of a substantial orogenic gold and antimony system within a well-mineralized structural corridor, which has consistently been intersected in drilling over a 1.5-km trend within the Royal Shear. The mineralized system remains open to expansion along strike and to depth.

Highlights for 2025 Program plans include:

Conducting up to 7,000 metres ("m") of diamond drilling on the fully-permitted Royal Shear trend, including: Targeting extensions of 2024-season discoveries at Lower Imperial, Upper Crown, and Lower Crown Zones; Infill drilling and further expanding high-grade mineralized zones to support the inaugural mineral resource estimate.

Geochemical surface sampling and prospecting to better define drill targets at the Enigma and Olympic soil anomalies discovered in the 2023 season, where surface sampling has returned gold values up to 25.1 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold and 11.9% antimony. Expand drilling activity with a new drill permit to test the Enigma and Olympic areas.

Geochemical surface sampling and prospecting to expand a newly discovered 500 m long soil anomaly , which may represent an offset of the mineralized Royal Shear trend.

, which may represent an offset of the mineralized Royal Shear trend. Continuing geological, structural, mineralogical and metallurgical studies.

Updating the 3D geological model in anticipation of an inaugural mineral resource estimate.

Continuing community consultations and property-scale environmental baseline studies.

The proposed 2025 drilling program will have three objectives. The first objective is to expand new gold zones identified during the 2024 season. Several holes are planned to test the up-dip potential of the Lower Imperial Zone discovered 210 m vertically below the Imperial Zone. Drill hole DDH24-106 intersected 7.18 gpt gold over 8.3 m including 28.08 gpt gold over 1.7 m hosted in altered gabbro, indicating a possible previously unrecognized stacked mineralized zone below Imperial (see news release December 16, 2024). DDH24-106 intersected six other high-grade mineralized veins and breccias between the Imperial and Lower Imperial Zones that may represent multiple stacked mineralized zones.

The second objective will further test two new drill discoveries at the Crown Zone. The Upper Crown Zone was discovered in drill hole DDH24-093, which returned 147.5 gpt gold over 1.0 m within 74.29 gpt gold over 2.0 m from a quartz-sulphide vein containing coarse visible gold. The Lower Crown Zone was discovered in hole DDH24-103, which returned 7.61 gpt gold over 5.7 m from the Royal Shear contact at 273 m depth. This hole also intersected coarse visible gold at 341.5 m depth from a quartz-calcite vein, returning 49.1 gpt gold over 0.3 m (see news release November 19, 2024).

The third objective will involve infill drilling and further expansion of high-grade mineralized zones to support the inaugural mineral resource estimate. As reported on February 24, 2025, the Company has completed 108 DDH, 84 RC, and 24 roadcut channels along a 1.5-km length of the Royal Shear, which returned 199 assay composites with an average sample length of 10.1 m and a weighted average grade of 4.55 gpt gold and 0.20% antimony.

In addition to the drilling program, the Company will concurrently conduct geochemical sampling programs to test potential host structures outside of the Royal Shear. The Enigma and Olympic soil anomalies were discovered during the 2023 season and are located 3 km and 4 km, respectively, east of the Royal Shear (see news release February 6, 2024). The Enigma Anomaly is 500 m long and is characterized by an Ionic Leach geochemical signature from till samples. The Olympic Anomaly is 650 m long and is defined by talus-fines sampling. Both anomalies exhibit a gold-arsenic-antimony geochemical and size signature similar to the Eagle Zone of the Royal Shear. Detailed sampling and prospecting will be conducted within both anomalies to define drill-ready targets. The Company anticipates receiving a new drill permit for these areas in 2025.

In 2024, reconnaissance soil sampling also discovered a new 500 m long anomaly approximately 700 m south of the Eagle Zone within the current drill permit area. This discovery is significant as it may indicate an offset extension of the Royal Shear Eagle trend or a new subparallel structure with surface geochemical and gold-bearing characteristics similar to the Royal Shear. The Company is planning an aggressive program of geochemical sampling and prospecting to further expand this initial surface discovery.

The Reliance Gold Project is interpreted to host a shallow-level (Epizonal) Orogenic gold system. Gold mineralization is directly related to varying amounts, though generally low concentrations of sulphides, including pyrite, arsenopyrite, and stibnite. These occur as sulphide replacement and multigenerational breccias, which are frequently associated with pervasive silicification, quartz stockwork and/or quartz breccia infill.

Corporate Update - The Company is also pleased to announce that the Company has successfully upgraded from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States. The Company's common shares started trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "ENDGF" as of the opening of the market today. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EDG.V" and the Berlin Open Market under the symbol "3EG".

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties.

ENDURANCE GOLD CORPORATION

Robert T. Boyd

The work program is supervised by Darren O'Brien, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for the Company and the qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101. Mr. O'Brien has reviewed and approved this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

