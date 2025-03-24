ARC Document Solutions: ARC Facilities Unveils Partner Program to Expand Facility Management Industry Reach

Empowering partners with mobile-first solutions to accelerate access to critical building information, enhance operations, and unlock new revenue opportunities - Learn more at NFMT Baltimore.

ARC Facilities today announced the launch of its new Partner Program, equipping partners with cutting-edge facility management technology while unlocking new revenue opportunities. As a leader in mobile-first facility management solutions, ARC Facilities is transforming the built environment by providing facility teams with instant access to critical building information through an intuitive app.

"We're thrilled to launch our channel partner program, creating new opportunities to collaborate with industry leaders and expand our reach," said Danny Shea, Vice President of Sales, ARC Facilities. "This initiative will empower partners to provide their clients with instant access to a master set of critical building information, ensuring faster decision-making and streamlining facility operations. We're eager to grow together and drive meaningful impact in the industry."

Facilities professionals attending NFMT Baltimore will have the opportunity to learn about the Partner Program firsthand. Visit ARC Facilities at Booth #1014 to discover how to become a partner, experience a live demo of the cutting-edge mobile platform, and explore new revenue opportunities.

Empowering Facilities Teams, Growing Business Together

Facilities professionals are in constant need of fast, seamless access to critical building information to mitigate the risk of emergencies, capture valuable institutional knowledge, and facilitate productive communication and collaboration between departments. With the ARC Facilities game-changing mobile platform, partners can help their customers to eliminate inefficiencies, enhance safety, and help teams work with confidence. The new channel partner program enables partners to support these professionals while benefiting from attractive revenue opportunities and robust support from ARC Facilities. Learn about the channel partner program here.

Partnering with ARC Facilities

Participants in the ARC Facilities Partner Program will gain access to a range of benefits, including:

Competitive Margins - An attractive revenue share for every deal closed.

Innovative Technology - A mobile-first platform powered by AI that simplifies facilities management.

Easy Start-Up - Quick onboarding and ready-to-use resources.

Ongoing Support - Marketing collateral, demo accounts, and a dedicated partner contact to accelerate success.

Who Should Join?

The ARC Facilities Partner Program is ideal for independent consultants and solutions providers looking to add value to their portfolios. Partners who are passionate about helping facilities teams modernize their operations and drive industry innovation will find this program to be a perfect fit.

About ARC Facilities

ARC Facilities, an entity of ARC Document Solutions, delivers smart building technology that helps organizations protect revenue, mitigate risk, and ensure business continuity by providing instant, mobile access to critical building information. A user-friendly app streamlines access to as-builts, emergency plans, O&Ms, and compliance documents, eliminating wasted time searching through paper or outdated files. With remote troubleshooting and rapid response capabilities, facilities teams can prevent minor issues from becoming major disruptions, safeguard operations, and enhance efficiency. To learn more, visit arcfacilities.com.

