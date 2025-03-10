ARC Document Solutions: ARC Facilities Elevates AI-Powered Platform with New Enhancements

Advancing Technician Performance with Powerful, Real-Time Access to Critical Data

ARC Facilities, a pioneer in the use of AI to extract, search, update, and share facility information using Mobile Devices, has released the next generation of its mobile platform, providing facility teams with faster, more intuitive access to building data in the field. Field access improves response to emergencies and mechanical breakdowns, streamlines preventive maintenance, and results in reduced risk to business continuity, improved life safety, and reduced repair and operational costs.

"With next generation AI, we'll see a profound influence on operational efficiency and planning, particularly in how we access long trapped and siloed information," said Suri Suriyakumar, CEO, ARC Facilities.

"Our focus is on how we can use AI powered tools to enhance productivity by putting information technicians need in their hands when they need it, maybe even before they know they need it," said Jon Styrlund, Vice President, ARC Facilities. "If you're standing on a ladder repairing an Air Handler, your phone should already be searching the most likely information you need, like troubleshooting instructions and parts lists," he added.

As facilities have grown more complex, the accumulation of equipment, building, renovation, and compliance information, has grown, too. Because technicians are constantly on-the-go, they need detailed information at their fingertips to ensure business continuity, enhance their customer's experience, boost safety and emergency responsiveness, and maintain their building's smooth and safe operations.

Major platform upgrades to ARC Facilities include:

AI Powered Search results are tailored to users, based on user profile, search history, and other information, ensuring technicians receive the most relevant and accurate information.

Custom widgets allow you to prioritize and go directly to the information you need right from your dashboard to eliminate unnecessary steps.

QR Codes for Pins, Equipment and Forms take you directly to Inspection Reports or Daily Security Checks, Custodial logs or Equipment information using just your camera, eliminating the time required and steps to search or navigate through the app.

Use Customizable Pins and icon colors that match your company's color palate and familiar look and terminology.

The ARC Facilities platform, built on advanced AI, was created to extract information from complex documents, automate routine processes, and improve response to emergencies. By delivering better access to information, teams can enhance decision-making and streamline operations.

For technicians, embracing these new AI capabilities enables them to transition into more strategic roles. Day-to-day tasks become more technology-driven, leading to a more proactive and efficient working environment. See how facility teams are already experiencing these benefits through real-world customer stories.

By embracing advanced technologies like ARC Facilities, organizations can proactively safeguard against external threats like floods and cyber-attacks. Leveraging innovations in AI helps protect against costly business disruptions, ensuring uninterrupted operations.

Together, we help organizations strengthen their organizational stability and reputation, improve productivity, and reduce financial risk.

About ARC Facilities

ARC Facilities, an entity of ARC Document Solutions, delivers smart building technology that helps organizations protect revenue, mitigate risk, and ensure business continuity by providing instant, mobile access to critical building information. Our user-friendly app streamlines access to as-builts, emergency plans, O&Ms, and compliance documents, eliminating wasted time searching through paper or outdated files. With remote troubleshooting and rapid response capabilities, facilities teams can prevent minor issues from becoming major disruptions, safeguard operations, and enhance efficiency. To learn more, visit arcfacilities.com.

Contact Information:

Jonathan Styrlund

ARC Facilities

925-949-5116

jonathan.styrlund@arcfacilities.com

SOURCE: ARC Document Solutions

