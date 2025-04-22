Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 22.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Der Megatrend 2025: Die unterschätzte Chance im Uranmarkt - was diese Aktie JETZT interessant macht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1KA8Z | ISIN: US00191G1031 | Ticker-Symbol: BK1
Frankfurt
21.11.24
08:06 Uhr
2,980 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARC DOCUMENT SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
22.04.2025 14:02 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ARC Document Solutions: ARC Facilities National Director, David Trask, to Conduct Keynote About The Future of Facilities Management, and Harnessing Technology for Data-Driven Decisions at FLAPPA Higher Education Conference

Finanznachrichten News

Session to explore AI, opportunities, transformations, and future trends

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2025 / ARC Facilities, a leader in mobile-first facility management solutions, announced today that David Trask, the company's National Director, will deliver the keynote presentation titled "The Future of Facilities Management: Harnessing Technology for Data-Driven Decisions, AI, and Predictive Maintenance," at the upcoming Florida Chapter of APPA (FLAPPA) conference. The session will take place on Thursday, April 24 at 1 p.m. at the Orlando Hilton in Key West A. Attendees are invited to stop by booth #152 to meet the ARC Facilities team and enter to win a free drone.

Trask's keynote will explore how technology is reshaping the way facility teams operate, enabling smarter, faster decision-making through improved access to building information. His perspective is rooted in the work ARC Facilities is doing to transform the built environment by giving facility teams instant mobile access to critical building information. This empowers organizations to protect revenue, reduce risk, and ensure business continuity.

"Unexpected equipment breakdowns are the norm at colleges and universities," said Trask. "These failures have a snowball effect, creating unsafe learning and living environments for students, and increasingly costly repairs and parts. If we can help university staff respond faster to emergencies, before things get worse using technology like AI and mobile platforms, then we can show leadership the true impact of equipment failures, while bridging knowledge gaps and keeping buildings up and running without interruption."

Attendees will walk away from the session with practical insights, including:

  • Time-saving strategies that use mobile technology to provide fast access to building and equipment data

  • How to create safer and more efficient environments for students and staff

  • AI's potential to enhance decision-making

This session comes on the heels of major platform enhancements and the launch of a new partnership program-both part of ARC Facilities ongoing commitment to empower facility teams with smarter, more connected tools.

ARC Facilities, an entity of ARC Document Solutions, delivers smart building technology that helps organizations protect revenue, mitigate risk, and ensure business continuity by providing instant, mobile access to critical building information. A user-friendly app streamlines access to as-builts, emergency plans, O&Ms, and compliance documents, eliminating wasted time searching through paper or outdated files. To learn more, visit arcfacilities.com and follow ARC Facilities on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Jack Rubinger
ARC Facilities
503-964-4877
Jack.rubinger@arcfacilities.com

SOURCE: ARC Document Solutions



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.