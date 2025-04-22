ARC Document Solutions: ARC Facilities National Director, David Trask, to Conduct Keynote About The Future of Facilities Management, and Harnessing Technology for Data-Driven Decisions at FLAPPA Higher Education Conference

Session to explore AI, opportunities, transformations, and future trends

ARC Facilities, a leader in mobile-first facility management solutions, announced today that David Trask, the company's National Director, will deliver the keynote presentation titled "The Future of Facilities Management: Harnessing Technology for Data-Driven Decisions, AI, and Predictive Maintenance," at the upcoming Florida Chapter of APPA (FLAPPA) conference. The session will take place on Thursday, April 24 at 1 p.m. at the Orlando Hilton in Key West A. Attendees are invited to stop by booth #152 to meet the ARC Facilities team and enter to win a free drone.

Trask's keynote will explore how technology is reshaping the way facility teams operate, enabling smarter, faster decision-making through improved access to building information. His perspective is rooted in the work ARC Facilities is doing to transform the built environment by giving facility teams instant mobile access to critical building information. This empowers organizations to protect revenue, reduce risk, and ensure business continuity.

"Unexpected equipment breakdowns are the norm at colleges and universities," said Trask. "These failures have a snowball effect, creating unsafe learning and living environments for students, and increasingly costly repairs and parts. If we can help university staff respond faster to emergencies, before things get worse using technology like AI and mobile platforms, then we can show leadership the true impact of equipment failures, while bridging knowledge gaps and keeping buildings up and running without interruption."

Attendees will walk away from the session with practical insights, including:

Time-saving strategies that use mobile technology to provide fast access to building and equipment data

How to create safer and more efficient environments for students and staff

AI's potential to enhance decision-making

This session comes on the heels of major platform enhancements and the launch of a new partnership program-both part of ARC Facilities ongoing commitment to empower facility teams with smarter, more connected tools.

ARC Facilities, an entity of ARC Document Solutions, delivers smart building technology that helps organizations protect revenue, mitigate risk, and ensure business continuity by providing instant, mobile access to critical building information. A user-friendly app streamlines access to as-builts, emergency plans, O&Ms, and compliance documents, eliminating wasted time searching through paper or outdated files. To learn more, visit arcfacilities.com and follow ARC Facilities on LinkedIn.

