ARC Document Solutions: Exploring AI in Healthcare Facilities: David Trask, National Director at ARC Facilities, to Present Educational Session at TAHFM Conference

Session to explore compliance, efficiency, and team collaboration in healthcare environments

ARC Facilities, a leader in mobile-first facility management solutions, announced today that National Director, David Trask, will present a breakout session about Optimizing Healthcare Facilities with AI at the Texas Association of Healthcare Facilities Management (TAHFM), which takes place April 6-9 at the Renaissance Austin Hotel. ARC Facilities is transforming the built environment by giving facility teams instant access to critical building information - helping organizations protect revenue, reduce risk, and ensure business continuity through smarter, faster decision-making.

Trask will explore how AI is modernizing healthcare facilities management, streamlining maintenance workflows, and ensuring compliance with HIPAA and other regulatory requirements. The session is scheduled for Tuesday, April 8th at 3:45 pm Central.

Attendees will gain practical insights, including:

Time-saving strategies such as using mobile devices to gain fast access to building and equipment information

How to create safer and more efficient environments for patients and staff

The potential of AI in enhancing decision-making

"We spend hours onsite at hospitals with customers and see the daily challenges they face with teams stretched thin, new employees still learning their way around, and urgent situations where every second matters," said Trask. "With the right technology, including AI-driven tools, staff can instantly access critical building information from their phones to prevent costly events like floods or power outages. When anyone onsite can locate an electrical panel or shutoff to keep an operating room running, that's not just smart, it's essential. This is the kind of meaningful impact technology is having on healthcare facilities today."

This session comes on the heels of major platform enhancements and the launch of a new partnership program - both part of ARC Facilities' ongoing commitment to empowering facility teams with smarter, more connected tools.

ARC Facilities, an entity of ARC Document Solutions, delivers smart building technology that helps organizations protect revenue, mitigate risk, and ensure business continuity by providing instant, mobile access to critical building information. A user-friendly app streamlines access to as-builts, emergency plans, O&Ms, and compliance documents, eliminating wasted time searching through paper or outdated files. With remote troubleshooting and rapid response capabilities, facilities teams can prevent minor issues from becoming major disruptions, safeguard operations, and enhance efficiency. To learn more, visit arcfacilities.com and follow ARC Facilities on LinkedIn.

