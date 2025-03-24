Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 24

24 March 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 165,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 690.361p. The highest price paid per share was 694.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 686.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0211% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 526,522,216 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 781,585,259. Rightmove holds 10,946,605 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

680

694.000

16:03:39

102

694.000

16:03:39

755

694.000

16:03:39

92

694.000

16:02:10

600

694.000

16:02:10

1561

694.200

16:01:58

746

694.400

15:59:54

47

694.400

15:59:54

711

694.600

15:59:01

600

694.400

15:58:27

756

693.400

15:56:56

150

693.800

15:56:26

549

693.800

15:56:26

861

693.400

15:54:47

182

693.000

15:51:15

600

693.000

15:51:15

723

694.000

15:47:18

189

693.800

15:45:18

460

693.800

15:45:18

723

693.800

15:42:47

733

694.000

15:42:47

314

693.800

15:41:45

752

693.800

15:40:45

784

693.800

15:40:45

789

692.800

15:36:13

19

692.800

15:36:13

1704

693.200

15:36:13

83

693.200

15:36:13

91

693.200

15:36:13

77

693.200

15:36:13

714

692.800

15:29:49

53

692.800

15:29:49

367

693.200

15:29:49

308

693.200

15:29:49

1344

693.400

15:29:47

17

693.400

15:29:47

692

693.000

15:25:58

340

693.000

15:25:58

339

693.000

15:25:58

877

692.200

15:22:25

2465

692.800

15:22:25

586

692.200

15:15:58

146

692.200

15:15:58

461

692.000

15:13:45

295

692.000

15:13:45

276

692.000

15:11:56

215

692.000

15:11:56

670

692.000

15:11:55

671

692.000

15:11:55

39

692.200

15:10:47

347

692.200

15:10:47

911

692.200

15:10:45

8

691.200

15:08:21

716

691.200

15:08:21

768

691.200

15:06:48

35

691.200

15:06:00

1109

691.200

15:06:00

648

690.800

15:02:31

733

691.200

15:01:13

721

691.200

15:00:14

830

691.200

15:00:14

237

691.200

15:00:14

797

691.000

14:57:23

210

691.000

14:55:21

600

691.000

14:55:21

517

691.400

14:53:29

385

691.400

14:53:29

707

691.400

14:53:29

1071

691.400

14:53:29

700

691.200

14:50:24

161

691.400

14:49:51

626

691.400

14:49:51

835

690.800

14:46:48

744

691.000

14:46:26

755

691.000

14:44:26

930

691.000

14:44:26

794

691.000

14:41:27

798

691.200

14:41:27

775

691.000

14:38:15

853

691.200

14:37:53

126

691.200

14:37:53

736

691.200

14:37:53

668

691.200

14:37:53

775

690.600

14:35:06

309

690.800

14:33:06

434

690.800

14:33:06

757

690.800

14:33:06

229

691.000

14:32:13

757

691.000

14:31:45

710

690.600

14:27:12

875

690.800

14:27:11

750

691.000

14:27:11

684

690.800

14:25:05

1818

690.800

14:25:05

344

690.800

14:25:05

862

690.000

14:21:17

629

689.800

14:14:29

122

689.800

14:14:29

736

689.800

14:13:53

400

690.400

14:11:22

21

690.400

14:11:22

234

690.400

14:11:22

664

690.400

14:11:22

748

690.600

14:08:50

747

690.800

14:08:50

667

690.800

14:08:50

788

689.800

14:03:40

777

690.200

14:02:42

1003

690.200

14:01:42

1009

690.600

14:01:42

69

690.400

13:59:30

600

690.400

13:59:30

139

690.400

13:59:30

69

690.200

13:58:38

373

690.200

13:58:38

733

690.200

13:58:38

336

690.200

13:58:38

984

690.200

13:57:18

307

690.000

13:54:23

375

690.000

13:54:23

782

690.000

13:54:23

651

690.000

13:54:23

141

690.000

13:54:23

719

690.000

13:53:08

1

690.000

13:53:08

306

688.600

13:50:15

338

688.600

13:50:15

53

688.600

13:50:15

775

688.600

13:47:52

783

689.200

13:47:06

670

689.400

13:46:20

477

689.400

13:46:20

255

689.400

13:46:20

655

689.600

13:46:19

714

689.400

13:43:20

638

689.400

13:39:40

113

689.400

13:39:40

669

689.400

13:37:16

718

689.400

13:37:16

308

689.600

13:37:08

352

689.600

13:37:08

770

689.600

13:34:23

941

690.000

13:33:24

706

690.400

13:33:11

763

690.400

13:33:11

1279

690.000

13:31:05

799

690.000

13:31:05

759

688.600

13:21:20

659

689.000

13:21:09

757

689.000

13:18:12

703

689.000

13:18:12

366

689.200

13:17:11

280

689.200

13:17:11

745

689.200

13:17:11

665

688.400

13:10:53

733

688.600

13:10:33

61

688.600

13:07:09

422

688.600

13:05:21

339

688.600

13:05:21

683

688.600

13:00:25

710

688.600

12:59:00

74

688.800

12:56:31

60

688.800

12:56:31

583

688.800

12:56:31

668

688.800

12:52:54

659

688.800

12:52:03

430

688.800

12:50:23

324

688.800

12:50:23

791

688.800

12:50:23

245

687.600

12:41:12

469

687.600

12:41:12

706

688.000

12:38:45

466

688.400

12:37:33

254

688.400

12:37:33

392

688.400

12:36:00

402

688.400

12:36:00

757

688.400

12:34:05

271

688.400

12:34:05

709

688.200

12:33:08

671

688.200

12:31:13

672

688.000

12:27:40

700

688.000

12:22:46

27

686.200

12:11:02

700

686.200

12:11:02

729

686.600

12:08:21

31

686.600

12:08:21

575

687.000

12:07:36

206

687.000

12:07:36

791

688.400

11:51:37

805

689.000

11:51:36

10

688.600

11:47:05

764

688.600

11:47:05

620

688.600

11:38:10

147

688.600

11:38:10

160

688.800

11:38:10

600

688.800

11:38:10

11

688.600

11:35:39

764

689.200

11:34:45

329

689.400

11:33:20

339

689.400

11:33:20

724

689.400

11:31:06

109

689.400

11:27:22

600

689.400

11:27:22

755

689.400

11:27:22

675

689.800

11:24:25

844

689.600

11:18:15

379

689.600

11:18:15

302

689.600

11:18:15

715

689.600

11:18:15

716

689.200

11:06:39

417

689.200

11:06:39

778

689.400

11:06:11

697

689.400

11:03:57

288

688.800

10:57:44

477

688.800

10:57:44

736

688.800

10:57:44

508

688.600

10:54:47

266

688.600

10:54:47

79

688.800

10:54:47

77

688.800

10:54:47

773

687.600

10:53:37

737

687.600

10:53:37

811

688.000

10:47:27

667

688.400

10:47:25

1483

688.600

10:46:07

645

687.400

10:40:55

680

688.400

10:40:55

897

688.800

10:40:55

187

689.400

10:39:18

507

689.400

10:39:18

694

689.600

10:39:06

657

689.800

10:37:06

77

689.800

10:37:06

724

689.200

10:34:21

665

688.600

10:27:45

299

688.600

10:27:45

613

688.600

10:27:45

775

688.000

10:27:00

687

688.000

10:21:08

732

688.000

10:21:08

814

687.400

10:17:20

349

688.000

10:14:08

418

688.000

10:14:08

775

688.000

10:12:22

719

687.400

10:10:02

51

688.400

10:00:03

671

688.400

10:00:03

562

688.600

09:55:00

132

688.600

09:55:00

19

688.600

09:45:10

686

688.600

09:45:10

745

688.800

09:44:59

141

689.800

09:40:23

600

689.800

09:40:23

45

690.600

09:37:48

600

690.600

09:37:48

686

691.000

09:37:28

143

691.200

09:33:01

600

691.200

09:33:01

175

691.000

09:30:00

498

691.000

09:30:00

254

691.200

09:29:13

524

691.200

09:29:13

334

690.800

09:24:42

397

690.800

09:24:42

426

691.200

09:21:00

226

691.200

09:21:00

715

691.600

09:19:29

843

691.600

09:18:47

82

691.200

09:15:51

623

691.200

09:15:51

725

691.000

09:14:28

117

691.000

09:14:28

724

691.200

09:14:25

22

691.400

09:08:19

470

691.400

09:08:19

215

691.400

09:08:19

772

691.400

09:08:19

376

691.400

09:08:19

294

691.400

09:08:19

11

690.800

09:04:49

679

690.800

09:04:49

756

691.000

08:58:52

671

691.000

08:58:10

45

691.000

08:58:10

731

691.200

08:50:41

714

691.000

08:46:03

14

691.200

08:45:34

800

690.800

08:38:43

676

690.800

08:37:07

70

691.200

08:34:33

600

691.200

08:34:33

189

690.600

08:30:30

496

690.600

08:30:30

772

690.000

08:26:29

205

689.800

08:17:23

565

689.800

08:17:23

600

690.400

08:16:16

184

690.400

08:16:16

795

690.800

08:16:14

800

690.400

08:15:08

553

690.200

08:10:43

455

690.200

08:10:43

677

689.600

08:09:24

102

686.800

08:06:53

597

686.800

08:06:53

61

686.200

08:01:28

Rightmove also announces that on 20 March 2025, it purchased 165,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 687.430p. The highest price paid per share was 691.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 676.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0211% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Following that purchase, since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove had purchased in aggregate 526,192,216 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following that announcement was 781,985,259. Rightmove held 10,946,605 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

1314

687.400

16:03:12

219

687.400

16:03:03

369

687.400

16:02:18

505

687.400

16:02:18

28

687.400

16:02:15

53

687.400

16:02:05

1

687.400

16:01:55

10

687.400

16:01:55

1

687.200

16:00:46

1

687.200

16:00:46

88

687.200

16:00:46

69

687.200

16:00:46

41

687.200

16:00:46

632

687.200

15:59:46

453

687.200

15:59:46

103

687.200

15:59:46

1

687.200

15:59:13

1

687.200

15:59:13

21

687.200

15:59:13

66

687.200

15:59:13

38

687.200

15:59:13

274

687.200

15:58:13

297

687.200

15:57:31

521

687.200

15:55:31

106

687.200

15:55:31

589

687.400

15:55:25

544

687.600

15:55:19

670

687.000

15:53:34

228

687.000

15:53:34

198

687.000

15:53:34

596

686.000

15:51:21

224

686.000

15:50:48

322

686.000

15:50:48

534

686.000

15:50:48

752

685.800

15:47:14

470

686.000

15:47:11

64

686.000

15:47:11

600

686.000

15:45:58

51

686.000

15:45:58

848

686.200

15:44:58

1377

686.200

15:43:58

143

685.800

15:42:01

68

685.800

15:42:01

68

685.800

15:42:01

531

685.600

15:40:12

518

686.000

15:39:03

133

686.000

15:38:36

302

686.400

15:38:23

257

686.400

15:38:22

574

686.400

15:38:22

297

686.600

15:37:54

236

686.600

15:37:54

537

686.600

15:35:34

595

687.400

15:34:02

68

687.400

15:34:02

464

687.400

15:34:02

48

687.200

15:32:59

491

687.200

15:32:59

619

687.400

15:31:27

539

689.000

15:29:44

654

689.200

15:29:43

466

689.400

15:29:22

154

689.400

15:29:22

486

689.800

15:27:51

153

689.800

15:27:51

131

689.800

15:27:51

101

690.000

15:27:27

479

690.000

15:27:27

543

690.400

15:25:31

528

690.600

15:24:52

286

690.800

15:24:15

165

690.800

15:24:15

69

690.800

15:24:15

78

690.800

15:24:15

623

690.800

15:24:00

456

690.800

15:24:00

2

690.800

15:23:00

262

690.800

15:23:00

73

690.800

15:22:09

68

690.800

15:22:09

74

690.800

15:22:08

65

690.800

15:22:08

48

690.800

15:22:08

66

690.800

15:21:55

71

690.800

15:21:55

70

690.800

15:21:45

2

690.800

15:21:45

32

690.800

15:21:37

32

690.800

15:21:37

32

690.800

15:21:37

38

690.800

15:21:37

64

690.800

15:21:37

72

690.800

15:21:37

66

690.800

15:21:37

551

690.800

15:21:06

443

690.800

15:19:35

73

690.800

15:18:35

77

690.800

15:18:35

192

690.800

15:18:35

533

690.800

15:18:35

39

690.800

15:18:17

650

690.600

15:17:23

598

690.600

15:17:23

540

690.600

15:14:43

269

690.800

15:13:06

354

690.800

15:13:06

283

691.000

15:12:35

364

691.000

15:12:35

527

691.000

15:11:22

284

691.000

15:11:22

58

691.000

15:11:22

307

691.000

15:11:22

163

691.400

15:09:02

487

691.400

15:09:02

588

691.400

15:09:02

600

691.400

15:06:38

571

691.400

15:06:38

535

691.000

15:05:31

268

691.000

15:05:31

71

691.400

15:05:31

68

691.400

15:05:31

37

691.400

15:05:31

64

691.400

15:05:31

212

691.400

15:05:31

428

691.400

15:05:31

420

690.200

15:02:15

241

690.200

15:02:15

557

690.600

15:02:05

614

691.000

15:00:33

627

690.600

14:59:20

595

691.000

14:58:29

289

691.000

14:58:29

342

691.000

14:58:29

160

691.400

14:57:46

436

691.400

14:57:46

113

691.800

14:57:29

169

691.800

14:57:29

256

691.800

14:57:29

2695

691.800

14:57:29

76

691.800

14:57:29

76

691.800

14:57:29

647

689.800

14:50:13

643

690.000

14:50:13

705

690.000

14:50:13

2

690.200

14:50:00

600

690.200

14:49:04

200

690.200

14:49:04

190

690.200

14:49:04

640

690.200

14:48:04

659

689.400

14:46:28

632

689.800

14:44:34

2035

690.000

14:44:12

339

690.000

14:44:12

75

689.200

14:39:51

565

689.200

14:39:51

805

689.600

14:37:40

964

689.800

14:37:40

969

689.800

14:37:40

746

689.800

14:37:40

364

689.800

14:36:32

541

689.200

14:32:01

586

689.800

14:31:22

659

689.800

14:31:22

544

690.800

14:29:15

530

690.800

14:29:15

186

691.000

14:28:34

364

691.000

14:28:34

523

691.000

14:27:21

45

691.000

14:27:21

600

690.200

14:25:45

76

689.800

14:25:05

251

689.800

14:25:05

537

689.800

14:25:05

500

689.800

14:25:05

874

689.800

14:25:05

49

689.800

14:25:05

640

689.400

14:25:05

413

689.600

14:24:37

216

689.600

14:24:37

586

689.800

14:24:37

594

688.800

14:19:58

570

688.800

14:19:58

594

689.200

14:18:38

483

689.200

14:18:38

5

689.200

14:18:38

112

689.200

14:18:38

510

688.600

14:16:08

390

688.600

14:16:08

780

688.600

14:14:08

401

687.600

14:11:49

199

687.600

14:11:49

772

687.800

14:09:12

563

688.000

14:09:02

754

688.000

14:09:02

600

687.000

14:05:22

622

687.000

14:05:22

557

687.200

14:04:09

194

687.200

14:04:09

349

687.200

14:04:09

613

687.400

14:03:25

238

686.600

14:01:56

98

686.600

14:01:56

197

686.600

14:01:56

696

686.600

14:01:35

2

686.600

14:00:51

254

686.200

13:59:50

312

686.200

13:59:50

162

685.600

13:57:34

314

685.600

13:57:34

72

685.600

13:56:35

113

685.800

13:56:29

592

685.800

13:56:29

745

686.200

13:56:27

606

686.600

13:55:04

580

686.600

13:54:12

570

686.200

13:51:13

524

686.200

13:49:55

759

686.800

13:49:49

281

686.800

13:49:49

419

686.800

13:49:49

600

686.800

13:49:49

1279

686.600

13:49:49

557

686.600

13:49:49

509

686.600

13:49:49

57

686.400

13:48:31

665

685.000

13:44:31

41

685.000

13:44:31

260

685.400

13:44:00

342

685.400

13:44:00

663

685.600

13:43:56

402

685.400

13:42:52

230

685.400

13:42:52

10

684.800

13:40:03

197

685.000

13:40:03

100

685.000

13:40:03

300

685.000

13:40:03

506

685.400

13:40:03

100

685.400

13:40:03

64

685.400

13:40:03

612

685.800

13:39:49

599

686.400

13:38:27

558

686.400

13:38:27

23

686.600

13:38:20

595

686.600

13:38:20

710

685.400

13:34:41

710

685.400

13:34:41

630

685.400

13:34:41

94

685.400

13:34:41

582

685.200

13:29:35

4

685.200

13:29:35

7

685.200

13:29:35

488

685.400

13:29:04

78

685.400

13:29:04

630

685.800

13:29:02

583

686.200

13:27:54

27

686.200

13:26:10

184

686.200

13:26:10

649

686.200

13:21:35

699

686.200

13:20:48

591

686.600

13:18:27

525

686.600

13:15:49

453

686.600

13:15:49

121

686.600

13:15:49

646

685.800

13:07:00

488

686.000

13:06:48

150

686.000

13:06:48

644

686.400

13:05:05

567

686.600

13:03:13

45

686.800

13:01:44

585

686.800

13:01:44

560

687.000

13:01:10

567

687.000

13:01:10

147

684.800

12:48:33

410

684.800

12:48:33

564

685.200

12:48:15

526

685.200

12:48:15

278

685.200

12:44:02

340

685.200

12:44:02

568

685.600

12:40:39

127

685.600

12:40:39

485

685.600

12:40:39

631

685.600

12:40:39

71

685.600

12:39:00

74

685.600

12:39:00

474

685.800

12:37:10

342

685.800

12:37:10

553

686.000

12:37:10

12

685.400

12:35:58

622

685.400

12:35:58

611

685.800

12:34:54

600

685.800

12:34:54

535

684.400

12:29:14

628

685.000

12:21:39

566

685.200

12:21:39

541

685.200

12:21:39

576

685.400

12:11:49

527

685.800

12:10:05

616

686.600

12:06:35

640

686.600

12:06:35

637

686.600

12:02:10

644

687.000

12:01:56

628

687.000

12:01:56

542

688.000

11:59:53

592

687.600

11:54:27

41

687.600

11:49:35

584

687.600

11:49:35

297

688.000

11:49:31

298

688.000

11:49:31

604

688.000

11:49:31

320

688.400

11:49:00

143

688.400

11:49:00

76

688.400

11:49:00

580

687.600

11:35:46

613

687.800

11:29:39

580

688.000

11:28:59

641

688.000

11:28:59

593

688.000

11:21:30

569

688.000

11:21:30

570

688.200

11:21:12

478

688.200

11:13:55

100

688.200

11:13:55

541

688.600

11:12:32

1483

688.600

11:12:32

72

687.000

11:09:49

64

687.000

11:09:49

612

686.200

11:03:30

532

685.800

10:59:58

287

686.000

10:58:30

342

686.000

10:58:30

614

685.800

10:54:46

15

685.800

10:54:46

548

685.800

10:54:46

625

685.200

10:49:05

611

685.200

10:42:39

579

685.800

10:41:40

628

686.000

10:39:36

624

686.400

10:39:13

533

685.800

10:34:01

539

686.000

10:32:16

79

686.000

10:32:16

173

686.400

10:32:13

402

686.400

10:32:13

11

686.200

10:28:35

590

686.200

10:28:35

649

686.200

10:28:35

110

685.400

10:22:16

513

685.400

10:22:16

605

685.800

10:19:46

613

686.200

10:18:10

584

686.200

10:18:10

561

685.200

10:09:45

11

685.200

10:09:45

583

685.400

10:09:35

563

687.200

10:04:48

596

687.600

10:04:48

750

687.600

10:04:48

678

687.800

10:03:00

579

688.000

10:03:00

643

685.400

09:55:53

317

685.400

09:55:53

166

685.400

09:55:53

239

685.400

09:55:53

576

685.400

09:55:53

584

685.800

09:53:05

65

686.000

09:49:33

532

686.000

09:49:33

550

686.600

09:49:03

642

686.800

09:45:25

559

687.000

09:45:25

616

687.400

09:45:11

354

687.600

09:43:27

237

687.600

09:43:27

373

687.600

09:43:27

213

687.600

09:43:27

600

687.600

09:43:27

634

685.000

09:37:03

600

685.000

09:37:03

257

682.800

09:33:30

281

682.800

09:33:30

587

682.800

09:33:30

342

682.600

09:31:50

191

682.600

09:31:50

585

684.200

09:21:07

701

684.800

09:19:19

525

685.200

09:19:11

555

685.400

09:18:52

387

684.800

09:12:45

180

684.800

09:12:45

526

686.200

09:00:27

540

686.600

09:00:25

631

687.000

08:59:29

529

687.000

08:55:16

322

687.000

08:53:57

298

687.000

08:53:57

552

686.600

08:52:05

528

686.600

08:50:32

558

686.600

08:46:19

535

684.000

08:32:26

527

682.800

08:22:39

561

683.000

08:20:54

273

682.200

08:16:49

381

682.200

08:16:49

730

681.600

08:15:57

390

676.400

08:04:49

145

676.400

08:04:49

632

677.200

08:03:53


