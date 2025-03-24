Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 24

24 March 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 165,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 690.361p. The highest price paid per share was 694.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 686.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0211% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 526,522,216 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 781,585,259. Rightmove holds 10,946,605 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(per share) Time of transaction Quantity Price Execution Time 680 694.000 16:03:39 102 694.000 16:03:39 755 694.000 16:03:39 92 694.000 16:02:10 600 694.000 16:02:10 1561 694.200 16:01:58 746 694.400 15:59:54 47 694.400 15:59:54 711 694.600 15:59:01 600 694.400 15:58:27 756 693.400 15:56:56 150 693.800 15:56:26 549 693.800 15:56:26 861 693.400 15:54:47 182 693.000 15:51:15 600 693.000 15:51:15 723 694.000 15:47:18 189 693.800 15:45:18 460 693.800 15:45:18 723 693.800 15:42:47 733 694.000 15:42:47 314 693.800 15:41:45 752 693.800 15:40:45 784 693.800 15:40:45 789 692.800 15:36:13 19 692.800 15:36:13 1704 693.200 15:36:13 83 693.200 15:36:13 91 693.200 15:36:13 77 693.200 15:36:13 714 692.800 15:29:49 53 692.800 15:29:49 367 693.200 15:29:49 308 693.200 15:29:49 1344 693.400 15:29:47 17 693.400 15:29:47 692 693.000 15:25:58 340 693.000 15:25:58 339 693.000 15:25:58 877 692.200 15:22:25 2465 692.800 15:22:25 586 692.200 15:15:58 146 692.200 15:15:58 461 692.000 15:13:45 295 692.000 15:13:45 276 692.000 15:11:56 215 692.000 15:11:56 670 692.000 15:11:55 671 692.000 15:11:55 39 692.200 15:10:47 347 692.200 15:10:47 911 692.200 15:10:45 8 691.200 15:08:21 716 691.200 15:08:21 768 691.200 15:06:48 35 691.200 15:06:00 1109 691.200 15:06:00 648 690.800 15:02:31 733 691.200 15:01:13 721 691.200 15:00:14 830 691.200 15:00:14 237 691.200 15:00:14 797 691.000 14:57:23 210 691.000 14:55:21 600 691.000 14:55:21 517 691.400 14:53:29 385 691.400 14:53:29 707 691.400 14:53:29 1071 691.400 14:53:29 700 691.200 14:50:24 161 691.400 14:49:51 626 691.400 14:49:51 835 690.800 14:46:48 744 691.000 14:46:26 755 691.000 14:44:26 930 691.000 14:44:26 794 691.000 14:41:27 798 691.200 14:41:27 775 691.000 14:38:15 853 691.200 14:37:53 126 691.200 14:37:53 736 691.200 14:37:53 668 691.200 14:37:53 775 690.600 14:35:06 309 690.800 14:33:06 434 690.800 14:33:06 757 690.800 14:33:06 229 691.000 14:32:13 757 691.000 14:31:45 710 690.600 14:27:12 875 690.800 14:27:11 750 691.000 14:27:11 684 690.800 14:25:05 1818 690.800 14:25:05 344 690.800 14:25:05 862 690.000 14:21:17 629 689.800 14:14:29 122 689.800 14:14:29 736 689.800 14:13:53 400 690.400 14:11:22 21 690.400 14:11:22 234 690.400 14:11:22 664 690.400 14:11:22 748 690.600 14:08:50 747 690.800 14:08:50 667 690.800 14:08:50 788 689.800 14:03:40 777 690.200 14:02:42 1003 690.200 14:01:42 1009 690.600 14:01:42 69 690.400 13:59:30 600 690.400 13:59:30 139 690.400 13:59:30 69 690.200 13:58:38 373 690.200 13:58:38 733 690.200 13:58:38 336 690.200 13:58:38 984 690.200 13:57:18 307 690.000 13:54:23 375 690.000 13:54:23 782 690.000 13:54:23 651 690.000 13:54:23 141 690.000 13:54:23 719 690.000 13:53:08 1 690.000 13:53:08 306 688.600 13:50:15 338 688.600 13:50:15 53 688.600 13:50:15 775 688.600 13:47:52 783 689.200 13:47:06 670 689.400 13:46:20 477 689.400 13:46:20 255 689.400 13:46:20 655 689.600 13:46:19 714 689.400 13:43:20 638 689.400 13:39:40 113 689.400 13:39:40 669 689.400 13:37:16 718 689.400 13:37:16 308 689.600 13:37:08 352 689.600 13:37:08 770 689.600 13:34:23 941 690.000 13:33:24 706 690.400 13:33:11 763 690.400 13:33:11 1279 690.000 13:31:05 799 690.000 13:31:05 759 688.600 13:21:20 659 689.000 13:21:09 757 689.000 13:18:12 703 689.000 13:18:12 366 689.200 13:17:11 280 689.200 13:17:11 745 689.200 13:17:11 665 688.400 13:10:53 733 688.600 13:10:33 61 688.600 13:07:09 422 688.600 13:05:21 339 688.600 13:05:21 683 688.600 13:00:25 710 688.600 12:59:00 74 688.800 12:56:31 60 688.800 12:56:31 583 688.800 12:56:31 668 688.800 12:52:54 659 688.800 12:52:03 430 688.800 12:50:23 324 688.800 12:50:23 791 688.800 12:50:23 245 687.600 12:41:12 469 687.600 12:41:12 706 688.000 12:38:45 466 688.400 12:37:33 254 688.400 12:37:33 392 688.400 12:36:00 402 688.400 12:36:00 757 688.400 12:34:05 271 688.400 12:34:05 709 688.200 12:33:08 671 688.200 12:31:13 672 688.000 12:27:40 700 688.000 12:22:46 27 686.200 12:11:02 700 686.200 12:11:02 729 686.600 12:08:21 31 686.600 12:08:21 575 687.000 12:07:36 206 687.000 12:07:36 791 688.400 11:51:37 805 689.000 11:51:36 10 688.600 11:47:05 764 688.600 11:47:05 620 688.600 11:38:10 147 688.600 11:38:10 160 688.800 11:38:10 600 688.800 11:38:10 11 688.600 11:35:39 764 689.200 11:34:45 329 689.400 11:33:20 339 689.400 11:33:20 724 689.400 11:31:06 109 689.400 11:27:22 600 689.400 11:27:22 755 689.400 11:27:22 675 689.800 11:24:25 844 689.600 11:18:15 379 689.600 11:18:15 302 689.600 11:18:15 715 689.600 11:18:15 716 689.200 11:06:39 417 689.200 11:06:39 778 689.400 11:06:11 697 689.400 11:03:57 288 688.800 10:57:44 477 688.800 10:57:44 736 688.800 10:57:44 508 688.600 10:54:47 266 688.600 10:54:47 79 688.800 10:54:47 77 688.800 10:54:47 773 687.600 10:53:37 737 687.600 10:53:37 811 688.000 10:47:27 667 688.400 10:47:25 1483 688.600 10:46:07 645 687.400 10:40:55 680 688.400 10:40:55 897 688.800 10:40:55 187 689.400 10:39:18 507 689.400 10:39:18 694 689.600 10:39:06 657 689.800 10:37:06 77 689.800 10:37:06 724 689.200 10:34:21 665 688.600 10:27:45 299 688.600 10:27:45 613 688.600 10:27:45 775 688.000 10:27:00 687 688.000 10:21:08 732 688.000 10:21:08 814 687.400 10:17:20 349 688.000 10:14:08 418 688.000 10:14:08 775 688.000 10:12:22 719 687.400 10:10:02 51 688.400 10:00:03 671 688.400 10:00:03 562 688.600 09:55:00 132 688.600 09:55:00 19 688.600 09:45:10 686 688.600 09:45:10 745 688.800 09:44:59 141 689.800 09:40:23 600 689.800 09:40:23 45 690.600 09:37:48 600 690.600 09:37:48 686 691.000 09:37:28 143 691.200 09:33:01 600 691.200 09:33:01 175 691.000 09:30:00 498 691.000 09:30:00 254 691.200 09:29:13 524 691.200 09:29:13 334 690.800 09:24:42 397 690.800 09:24:42 426 691.200 09:21:00 226 691.200 09:21:00 715 691.600 09:19:29 843 691.600 09:18:47 82 691.200 09:15:51 623 691.200 09:15:51 725 691.000 09:14:28 117 691.000 09:14:28 724 691.200 09:14:25 22 691.400 09:08:19 470 691.400 09:08:19 215 691.400 09:08:19 772 691.400 09:08:19 376 691.400 09:08:19 294 691.400 09:08:19 11 690.800 09:04:49 679 690.800 09:04:49 756 691.000 08:58:52 671 691.000 08:58:10 45 691.000 08:58:10 731 691.200 08:50:41 714 691.000 08:46:03 14 691.200 08:45:34 800 690.800 08:38:43 676 690.800 08:37:07 70 691.200 08:34:33 600 691.200 08:34:33 189 690.600 08:30:30 496 690.600 08:30:30 772 690.000 08:26:29 205 689.800 08:17:23 565 689.800 08:17:23 600 690.400 08:16:16 184 690.400 08:16:16 795 690.800 08:16:14 800 690.400 08:15:08 553 690.200 08:10:43 455 690.200 08:10:43 677 689.600 08:09:24 102 686.800 08:06:53 597 686.800 08:06:53 61 686.200 08:01:28

Rightmove also announces that on 20 March 2025, it purchased 165,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 687.430p. The highest price paid per share was 691.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 676.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

Following that purchase, since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove had purchased in aggregate 526,192,216 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following that announcement was 781,985,259. Rightmove held 10,946,605 shares in treasury.

