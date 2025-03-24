Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 24
24 March 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 165,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 690.361p. The highest price paid per share was 694.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 686.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0211% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 526,522,216 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 781,585,259. Rightmove holds 10,946,605 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Rightmove also announces that on 20 March 2025, it purchased 165,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 687.430p. The highest price paid per share was 691.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 676.400p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0211% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Following that purchase, since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove had purchased in aggregate 526,192,216 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following that announcement was 781,985,259. Rightmove held 10,946,605 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
