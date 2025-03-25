Regulatory News:

Llama Group (Paris: ALLAM) (Brussels: ALLAM):

Bridger, the copyright management company and part of the Winamp family, has appointed veteran music executive Julien Bescond to spearhead its business development strategy.

Julien Bescond began his career at EMI Music before spending two decades at Because Music, where he played a pivotal role in the company's growth. As Artistic Director, he contributed significantly to establishing the French label as a benchmark in the global music industry working with both local and international artists.

Bridger is rapidly expanding its operations in the copyright collection sector. As part of his role, Bescond will oversee the launch of Bridger Platform 2.0, introducing new innovations and enhancing services for rights holders. He will also focus on extending the company's catalog collection efforts by intensifying marketing initiatives. Additionally, he will work to strengthen business relationships with key industry players, including Collective Management Organizations (CMOs), Performing Rights Organizations (PROs), and Independent Management Entities (IMEs).

"I'm thrilled to join Bridger and dive into this sector of the industry, which is in critical need of transformation. Innovation and transparency are essential to ensuring artists and rights holders receive what they are owed," said Julien Bescond.

"Eighteen months after launching Bridger's platform, we now have a good understanding of the author's needs and specific request. Collecting royalties for independent authors, composers, and publishers has been unnecessarily complex for far too long. It's time for new solutions that provide confidence and transparency in the process. This is why we created Bridger, and we're excited to have Julien on board to lead and develop this strategy," said Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Bridger and Winamp.

Next Meeting

April 30, 2025 Publication of 2024 annual results

About Bridger www.bridgermusic.io

Bridger is committed to supporting songwriters and composers with innovative royalty collection solutions. Designed as an intuitive and easy-to-use copyright management platform, Bridger enables songwriters to register their musical works within minutes and unlock additional revenue streams beyond their digital distributor.

About Winamp - www.winamp.com

Winamp is redefining the music experience by creating an innovative platform that strengthens the connection between artists and fans. We provide powerful tools that empower creators to manage their music, grow their audience, and maximize their revenue-all while delivering a seamless listening experience through the Winamp Player.

Winamp for Creators is our dedicated platform designed to give music artists everything they need to succeed. From monetization tools to music management services, it brings together essential resources to help creators take control of their careers.

About Llama Group

Llama Group is a pioneer and leader in the digital music industry. With extensive expertise across various sectors, the group owns the iconic Winamp platform, the Bridger copyright management company, and the Jamendo music licensing company. Llama Group's ambition is to build the future of the music industry through sustained investment in a range of innovative solutions and in the talent and skills of people who love music. The group stands by its brand values: empowerment, access, simplicity, and fairness. Winamp's vision is a world where a cutting-edge music platform connects artists and their fans like never before. Bridger's mission is to support songwriters and composers by providing a simple and innovative solution for collecting royalties. Jamendo enables independent artists to generate additional income through commercial licenses. Finally, Hotmix offers a bouquet of more than sixty thematic and free digital radio stations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250325469495/en/

Contacts:

Investors Relations

Olivier Van Gulck

investors@llama-group.com