Citi Issuer Services, acting through Citibank N.A., has been appointed by Nightingale Health OYJ ("Nightingale Health") to act as depositary bank for its sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") program.

Nightingale Health's ADRs are traded on the OTCQX platform under the symbol "NHLTY". Each ADR represents one ordinary share of the company. Nightingale Health's underlying ordinary shares are listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange under the symbol "HEALTH FH".

"We are excited to work with Citi on our ADR program which enables U.S. investors to easily trade our shares," said Teemu Suna, Nightingale Health's CEO and Founder. "Our ambitions are highly global, and the U.S represents the world's largest healthcare market. We continue to expand our business in the market and providing U.S. investors with greater access to our firm aligns perfectly with our global growth strategy."

Dirk Jones, Head of Issuer Services at Citi said: "By leveraging Citi's global network, we have the ability to support issuers to expand and diversify their shareholder base by accessing global capital markets. Through our Issuer Services business, Citi offers a high-quality ADR service which will facilitate the success of Nightingale Health's Level 1 ADR program."

Citi Issuer Services is a leading provider of depositary receipt services. With depositary receipt programs in over 65 markets, spanning equity and fixed-income products, Issuer Services leverages Citi's global network to provide cross-border capital market access to issuers, intermediaries, and investors.

For more information on Citi's depositary receipt services, visit www.citi.com/dr.

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 180 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com X: @Citi LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi

About Nightingale Health

Nightingale Health has developed the world's most advanced health check. Our solution provides risk detection for multiple chronic diseases from a single blood sample. Nightingale Health Check can be scaled to entire populations and can replace many of the current routine disease risk assessments and health screening programs for chronic diseases. Detecting disease risks comprehensively and efficiently allows effective targeting and tracking of health interventions, and better prevention of chronic diseases. Nightingale Health's mission is to build sustainable healthcare and reduce health inequalities. With every sample Nightingale Health helps to create a healthier world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250325190873/en/

Contacts:

Citi Media Contact:

Harsha Jethnani

harsha.jethnani@citi.com

+65 93830872

Nightingale Health Investor Contact:

Teemu Suna, CEO

ir@nightingalehealth.com