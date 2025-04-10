Nightingale Health Oyj: Nightingale Health's laboratory implementation in the United States progresses as planned - opens first to medical research customers in Summer 2025

Nightingale Health Plc | Press Release | April 10, 2025 at 09:30:00 EEST

Nightingale Health Plc

Nightingale Health (Nasdaq Helsinki: HEALTH; OTCQX: NHLTY, NGHLF) a pioneer in disease risk detection and preventative health, has progressed in its laboratory implementation in the United States as planned, and the laboratory will open first to medical research customers in Summer 2025.

Nightingale Health announced earlier in February 2025 that it will open a laboratory in the state of New York. The precise location is Alexandria Center® for Life Science in Long Island City, which offers world-class facilities in a strategic location, making it the ideal place for Nightingale Health to expand its business in the U.S. Nightingale Health will start its U.S. laboratory operations by analyzing samples for medical research customers, and preparations to also offer services to the healthcare sector are proceeding as planned.

"The preparations for the laboratory set up are on schedule, and we will analyze the first medical research samples in Summer 2025", said Teemu Suna, CEO and Founder of Nightingale Health. "We have been serving medical research customers in the U.S. for several years, and there is a strong interest in our technology also from the healthcare sector. Therefore, I'm pleased with the rapid progress of our laboratory implementation in New York, and we expect to be in a good position to accelerate our business in the United States", Suna added.

Located in Long Island City, Nightingale Health's laboratory is easily accessible to many world-class healthcare customers, and many major academic institutions, such as Weill Cornell Medicine, are also situated within a short distance. The Alexandria Center® for Life Science - Long Island City is also near central transportation hubs, including multiple subway lines, major highways and LaGuardia and JFK airports. This makes it easy to transport samples to the laboratory while also ensuring convenient access for collaborators. The laboratory space has the capacity to expand to meet future business needs.

For further information, please contact:

Teemu Suna, CEO

ir@nightingalehealth.com

About Nightingale Health

Nightingale Health has developed the world's most advanced health check. Our solution provides risk detection for multiple chronic diseases from a single blood sample. Nightingale Health Check can be scaled to entire populations and it can replace many of the current routine disease risk assessments and health screening programs for chronic diseases. Detecting disease risks comprehensively and efficiently allows effective targeting and tracking of health interventions, and better prevention of chronic diseases. Nightingale Health's mission is to build sustainable healthcare and reduce health inequalities. With every sample we help to create a healthier world.

Nightingale Health operates globally with a parent company in Finland and eight subsidiaries in countries such as Japan, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. Nightingale Health has customers in more than 34 countries in the healthcare and medical research sectors. The Company's technology is being used in many of the world's leading health initiatives, such as the UK Biobank, and over 600 peer-reviewed publications validate the technology. The company's Series B shares are listed on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki and on the OTCQX International market. Read more: https://nightingalehealth.com/

