Nightingale Health Oyj: Inside information, profit warning: Nightingale Health's revenue increases, and adjusted EBITDA declines compared to the previous financial year

Nightingale Health Plc | Inside Information | July 02, 2025 at 12:55:00 EEST

Nightingale Health (Nasdaq Helsinki: HEALTH; OTCQX: NHLTY, NGHLF) estimates that it has exceeded its revenue target for the financial year 1 July 2024 - 30 June 2025 despite operating in a highly challenging global market environment. However, due to its investments in global business expansion, the company estimates that it will not meet its adjusted EBITDA target for the financial year. Nightingale Health had set a target to increase revenue and improve its adjusted EBITDA compared to the previous financial year.

The global economic uncertainty, particularly in the U.S. market, created external challenges that impacted Nightingale Health's revenue performance in the financial year 2024-2025. Despite these challenges, Nightingale Health succeeded in increasing sales and is estimating revenue growth of up to 15% compared to the previous financial year.

During the financial year 2024-2025 the company continued investing in long-term growth, including the construction and launch of a new laboratory in New York and expansion efforts in Singapore and Europe. As a result of these essential growth investments, Nightingale Health estimates that its adjusted EBITDA will decline by up to 15% compared to the previous financial year. Adjusted EBITDA means EBITDA subtracted by share-based payments, extraordinary items and items affecting comparability.

The deviations in revenue and adjusted EBITDA compared to the previous financial year will not impact the company's financial position or future plans.

Nightingale Health will publish its financial statements release for the financial year 2024-2025 on 18 September 2025.

For further information, please contact

Teemu Suna, CEO

ir@nightingalehealth.com

About Nightingale Health

Nightingale Health has developed the world's most advanced health check. Our solution provides risk detection for multiple chronic diseases from a single blood sample. Nightingale Health Check can be scaled to entire populations and it can replace many of the current routine disease risk assessments and health screening programs for chronic diseases. Detecting disease risks comprehensively and efficiently allows effective targeting and tracking of health interventions, and better prevention of chronic diseases. Nightingale Health's mission is to build sustainable healthcare and reduce health inequalities. With every sample we help to create a healthier world.

Nightingale Health operates globally with a parent company in Finland and eight subsidiaries in countries such as Japan, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. Nightingale Health has customers in more than 34 countries in the healthcare and medical research sectors. The Company's technology is being used in many of the world's leading health initiatives, such as the UK Biobank, and over 600 peer-reviewed publications validate the technology. The company's Series B shares are listed on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki and on the OTCQX International market. Read more: https://nightingalehealth.com/

