Nightingale Health Oyj: Nightingale Health's U.S. laboratory now open

Nightingale Health (Nasdaq Helsinki: HEALTH; OTCQX: NHLTY, NGHLF), a pioneer in disease risk detection and preventative health, today announced the official opening of its U.S. laboratory at the Alexandria Center® for Life Science in Long Island City, New York. The laboratory is now fully operational and serving medical research customers across the United States. This opening follows the company's earlier announcement in April, confirming the planned launch in summer 2025.

This milestone marks a major advancement in Nightingale Health's U.S. expansion and brings its cutting-edge services CoreMetabolomics and RemoteOmics closer to U.S. research institutions. The laboratory also provides Nightingale Health's latest advancement in research services: Multi-omics, where both metabolomic and proteomic analysis are performed on the same samples.

"We are proud to open our U.S. laboratory and establish a local presence for analyzing medical research samples," said Teemu Suna, CEO and Founder of Nightingale Health. "Our platform is the only solution that offers comprehensive metabolic profiling at scale, delivering metabolic insights across the full spectrum of human health. With the opening of our U.S. laboratory, we can now provide these insights more efficiently to our U.S. research customers."

CoreMetabolomics includes routine lipids, apolipoproteins, amino acids, fatty acids, lipoprotein particles, inflammation and glycolysis-related metabolites, and many more. The analysis service is highly standardized and automated, resulting in affordable pricing and fast delivery times. RemoteOmics enables the use of reliable self-collected blood samples and delivers results that cover a wide range of biological functions. Multi-omics provides a comprehensive view of human health by analyzing both metabolic and proteomic data.

The laboratory will initially focus on providing these services to medical research customers, with preparations underway to expand services to the healthcare sector. The laboratory is designed for scalability, ensuring it can meet growing demand as Nightingale Health continues to expand its footprint in the U.S.



For further information, please contact

Teemu Suna, CEO

ir@nightingalehealth.com

About Nightingale Health

Nightingale Health has developed the world's most advanced health check. Our solution provides risk detection for multiple chronic diseases from a single blood sample. Nightingale Health Check can be scaled to entire populations and it can replace many of the current routine disease risk assessments and health screening programs for chronic diseases. Detecting disease risks comprehensively and efficiently allows effective targeting and tracking of health interventions, and better prevention of chronic diseases. Nightingale Health's mission is to build sustainable healthcare and reduce health inequalities. With every sample we help to create a healthier world.

Nightingale Health operates globally with a parent company in Finland and eight subsidiaries in countries such as Japan, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. Nightingale Health has customers in more than 34 countries in the healthcare and medical research sectors. The Company's technology is being used in many of the world's leading health initiatives, such as the UK Biobank, and over 600 peer-reviewed publications validate the technology. The company's Series B shares are listed on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki and on the OTCQX International market. Read more: https://nightingalehealth.com/

