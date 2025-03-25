Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 17 March to 21 March 2025

Name of the issuer Issuer identifier code Day of the transaction Financial instrument identifier code Total daily volume (number of shares) Weighted average price of daily acquisition Market identifier code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 3/17/2025 FR0010313833 3500 82,6212 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 3/18/2025 FR0010313833 3500 83,4128 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 3/19/2025 FR0010313833 5000 81,9904 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 3/20/2025 FR0010313833 7000 78,3175 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 3/21/2025 FR0010313833 7000 75,8054 XPAR TOTAL 26 000 79,6127

