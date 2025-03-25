Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 17 March to 21 March 2025
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument identifier code
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
3/17/2025
FR0010313833
3500
82,6212
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
3/18/2025
FR0010313833
3500
83,4128
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
3/19/2025
FR0010313833
5000
81,9904
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
3/20/2025
FR0010313833
7000
78,3175
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
3/21/2025
FR0010313833
7000
75,8054
XPAR
TOTAL
26 000
79,6127
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2025/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250325595949/en/
Contacts:
Arkema