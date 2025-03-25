DAS/ DIE FOLGENDE(N) INSTRUMENT(E) IST/ SIND AB SOFORT AUSGESETZT:
THE FOLLOWING INSTRUMENT(S) IS/ ARE SUSPENDED WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT:
INSTRUMENT NAME KUERZEL/SHORTCODE ISIN BIS/UNTIL
TOLERANZIA AB 0EH SE0007438577 BAW/UFN
|TOLERANZIA AB
|0,010
|-29,73 %