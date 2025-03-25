Q-Linea AB: Q-linea announces tender win in Italy

Q-linea AB (publ) (OMX: QLINEA) today announces the awarding of a rapid AST tender for the Naples region.

Q-linea's ASTar® platform has been selected to provide rapid AST for a network of hospitals belonging to the ASL NA2 in the Naples region. The contract has a value of approximately €800,000 over a 5-year period. Q-linea will work with the team to implement ASTar in the region beginning in Q2 2025 and throughout the rest of the year.

VP Sales EMEA, Franco Pellegrini, comments, "We are very pleased to see that ASTar has been selected to provide patients in the region with improved blood infection testing. This project implements the recently published guidelines by several Italian Scientific Organizations "Diagnosis and Management of Multidrug Resistant Bacterial Infections" aiming to reduce the phenotypic antibiogram times for the administration of effective antibiotic therapy."

Previous communication, October 29, 2024: Q-linea to participate in a multi-site public tender in Italy | Q-linea

For more information, please contact:

Stuart Gander, President & CEO, Q-linea

Stuart.Gander@qlinea.com

+1 857 409 7463

Christer Samuelsson, CFO /IR, Q-linea AB

Christer.Samuelsson@qlinea.com

+46 (0) 70-600 15 20



About Q-linea

Q-linea's rapid AST system, ASTar®, accelerates and simplifies the time-sensitive workflows faced during the treatment of patients with bloodstream infections and sepsis. Hospitals use ASTar to vastly reduce the time to optimal antimicrobial therapies and ensure that patients receive the correct treatments sooner - when time matters most. We are helping to create sustainable healthcare, now and in the future, and safeguard the effectiveness of antibiotics for generations to come.

Q-linea is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden and has regional offices in Italy and the USA, with partnerships worldwide.

ASTar Instrument and ASTar BC G- Consumable kit are CE-IVD marked and FDA 510(k) cleared. For more information, please visit www.qlinea.com