Irisity AB: Q4 completes a year of reshaping of Irisity into more agile organization

The CEO comments on Q4 2024:

With the end of Q4, we have taken the final steps of 2024 to strengthen Irisity's financial future. This quarter we are now realizing positive impact of our 2024 organizational streamlining initiatives which lowered personnel costs Q/Q of MSEK 25.0 (30.1) a savings of 17%.

Key figures Q4 2024:

Invoicing amounted to MSEK 38.7 (31.3).

Net sales MSEK 4.7 (27.6).

Gross margin -30.3%, (94.1%).

EBITDA MSEK -63.6 (-12.7)

Result after tax MSEK -98.8 (-39.4)

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period MSEK 7.6 (13.6)

MRR at the end of the quarter amounted to MSEK 4.1 (4.3) Q/Q

The 2024 Q4 report is available at www.irisity.com



Language of financial reporting

Starting with this Q4 2024 report, Irisity will publish all quarterly reports in English only. Annual reports will continue to be available in both English and Swedish.



For further information:

Keven Marier, Irisity CEO

Phone: +46 771 41 11 00

E-mail: keven.marier@irisity.com

This information is information that Irisity AB (publ) is obliged to make public according to the EU's market abuse regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the above contact persons, at 08:00 CET on 25 March 2025.

About Irisity

Irisity's AI Open Platform enhances any camera and video management system by integrating a choice of advanced AI and video metadata management featuring hybrid architecture, built-in anonymization, and flexible deployment (on-premises, cloud, or hybrid). Globally trusted in over 3000 locations, our platform delivers real-time, efficient, and precise data, augmenting human decisions to improve safety, operational efficiency and organizational intelligence.

The Irisity AB (publ) share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, with the ticker IRIS, the Company's Certified Adviser is Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

Sweden| USA | Israel | Singapore | UAE | Colombia | Brazil | Argentina | Australia | United Kingdom | Mexico | Hungary