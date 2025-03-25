CCH Tagetik expert solution achieved 27 top rankings

Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services, today announced that its CCH Tagetik® expert solution has a leading position in The Financial Consolidation Group Accounting Survey 25 from BARC, one of Europe's leading analyst firms for business software.

Karen Abramson, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance ESG, said: "Our leadership position in this report is an important recognition of our commitment to continuous innovation and excellence in product development. We are focused on enabling and empowering our clients to drive digital transformation and access critical data and insights to deliver performance and manage risk."

The Financial Consolidation Group Accounting survey was launched in 2024, and CCH Tagetik has held a leading position in both years of the report. CCH Tagetik's breadth of strengths was showcased as it has achieved 27 top rankings including Consolidation Functionality, Modeling Flexibility and User Experience.

The recognition for CCH Tagetik follows the announcements of significant new innovations in 2024. This includes the launch of the CCH® Tagetik Intelligent Platform, integrating advanced AI capabilities to improve efficiency, accuracy, and strategic decision-making for the Office of the CFO. CCH Tagetik is compatible for use in an SAP ecosystem with its certified SAP HANA platform and S/4HANA connector.

Dr. Christian Fuchs, BARC Senior Data Analytics Analyst, commented: "Our Financial Consolidation Group Accounting survey reflects the high level of satisfaction clients are reporting for CCH Tagetik solutions. It is a significant achievement to have 27 top rankings in 18 KPIs across two peer groups and this demonstrates the product's leadership position in the software market."

The Financial Consolidation Group Accounting Survey 25 was conducted by BARC from October to December 2024. In total, 453 people responded to the survey with 312 answering a series of detailed questions about their use of a named product. The survey offers a comparison of 13 leading Financial Consolidation Group Accounting tools across 28 key performance indicators including Business Value, Customer Satisfaction, User Experience and Recommendation. For more information, visit https://barc.com/reviews/.

Download a summary of CCH Tagetik's highlights from The Financial Consolidation Group Accounting Survey 25 now.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2024 annual revenues of €5.9 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,400 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTubeand Instagram.

