BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Burning Rock Biotech Limited (BNR) released Loss for fourth quarter of -RMB81.29 millionThe company's bottom line came in at -RMB81.29 million, or -RMB0.79 per share. This compares with -RMB162.21 million, or -RMB1.58 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 4.1% to RMB126.02 million from RMB121.09 million last year.Burning Rock Biotech Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -RMB81.29 Mln. vs. -RMB162.21 Mln. last year. -EPS: -RMB0.79 vs. -RMB1.58 last year. -Revenue: RMB126.02 Mln vs. RMB121.09 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX