Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Soars Past 6 Million Users on Its Award Winning NetSapiens Platform Triples User Base in Just 3 1/2 Years

Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced that its software platform now powers over 6 million global users*. This milestone underscores Crexendo's position as the fastest-growing UCaaS software platform in North America, outpacing the competition at twice the rate and accelerating digital transformation for service providers worldwide.

Crexendo's rapid growth comes from delivering the freedom and flexibility service providers need to scale and succeed in today's constantly changing market. Crexendo's unique session-based pricing breaks the limitations of seat-based models, allowing providers to maximize profitability while choosing the licensing model that best fits their business needs. Whether licensees deploy the platform as a facilities-based instance, in Crexendo's Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), or a hybrid model, partners have the control they want with the simplicity they need. Crexendo empowers service providers to move faster, innovate freely, and dominate their markets with unmatched agility and scale.

"We have more than tripled our user base since 2021, a feat no other platform provider in our industry has come close to matching, and I couldn't be prouder of our team's execution. As demand for our platform continues to surge, it is a clear testament to the power of our platform and people that drives real growth and profitability for our Service Provider licensees," said Jeff Korn, CEO and Chairman of Crexendo. "Service providers need a platform that fuels their expansion, maximizes margins, and adapts to their evolving needs. We deliver disruptive innovation that is driving the industry forward and enabling our partners with the technology they need to outpace the competition. With the current disruption we are seeing in the market from players like Cisco, Microsoft, Avaya and Mitel, the Crexendo NetSapiens platform is a safe haven with its unparalleled history of innovation and stability. Our attractive sessions rather than seats sales model gives our licensees the tools and support to seamlessly migrate to our platform using a cap and grow strategy without breaking their bank. Our open API's allows our licensees to customize the platform to meet their needs, offering a true differentiation and advantage for our solutions. All and all there is no better solution than the Crexendo NetSapiens platform."

As global adoption accelerates, the company remains focused on innovation and partner success, ensuring service providers have the tools they need to scale, compete, and thrive. With a commitment to cutting-edge AI, a vast integration ecosystem, and a customer-first approach, Crexendo is reshaping how service providers create and sustain value in an increasingly digital world.

*Users are defined as UCaaS application user seats including individual user licenses as well as applications such as conference bridges, call queues, and SIP trunks.

About Crexendo ®

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our cloud communications software solutions currently support over six million end users globally, through an extensive network of over 235 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe,' "expect,' "anticipate,' "estimate,' "will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. .Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) tripling our user base since 2021, a feat no other platform provider in our industry has come close to matching; (ii) the growth is a clear testament to the power of the platform and people that drives real growth and profitability for our Service Provider licensees; (iii) believing that service providers need a platform that fuels their expansion, maximizes margins, and adapts to their evolving needs delivered by the Company's disruptive innovation enabling partners with the technology they need to outpace the competition; (iv) believing that with the current disruption in the market from players like Cisco, Microsoft, Avaya and Mitel, the Company's NetSapiens platform is a safe haven with its unparalleled history of innovation and stability; (v) the sessions rather than seats sales model allows licensees the tools and support to seamlessly migrate to the platform using a cap and grow strategy without breaking their bank; (vi) the open API's allows licensees to customize the platform to meet their needs, offering a true differentiation and advantage; and (vii) there is no better solution than the Crexendo NetSapiens platform.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and SEC forms 10-Q's as filed. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

