Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2025) - Adia Nutrition (OTC Pink: ADIA), a trailblazer in advanced healthcare solutions, is excited to announce that its subsidiary, Adia Med, is actively exploring international expansion after receiving significant interest from multiple international groups. Over recent months, several organizations and healthcare entities from various countries have reached out to Adia Med, expressing enthusiasm for establishing clinics that offer its cutting-edge treatments, including Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE), Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT), and notably, umbilical cord blood stem cell (UCB-SC) therapies utilizing Adia Labs' premier product, Adia Vita. In response, Adia Med has begun a comprehensive review of the legalities and regulations required to bring its pioneering care to a global stage.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10520/243471__bf477173-b44d-457c-bb35-7984f21e1815.jpg

Adia Med's leadership has taken proactive steps toward this potential expansion, consulting legal experts to evaluate the feasibility of operating clinics abroad. The company recently received a letter of opinion from its legal counsel, confirming that international expansion is permissible and providing a detailed blueprint for navigating the regulatory landscape. This legal framework outlines the steps needed to comply with international healthcare standards, setting the stage for Adia Med to extend its innovative therapies, including the highly sought-after Adia Vita, beyond the United States.

"We've been overwhelmed by the global enthusiasm for our work, particularly from groups interested in leveraging Adia Labs' Adia Vita for umbilical cord blood stem cell therapies," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Med. "Our current location is already delivering transformative treatments, and with this international outreach, we're exploring how to share our advancements, like Adia Vita, our premier stem cell product, with the world. We've already identified an appealing location outside the U.S. that we're likely to pursue, and our lawyer's guidance assures us that going international is within reach."

Adia Vita, offered by Adia Labs, has garnered attention for its unprecedented potency and purity, making it a standout in regenerative medicine. International groups have expressed keen interest in utilizing this premier UCB-SC product for therapies targeting a range of conditions, from circulatory disorders to orthopedic applications. Adia Med's expertise with apheresis machines for TPE and HSCT, combined with its leadership in UCB-SC therapies, positions it as one of only three clinic networks in the U.S. with this technology-a distinction that has fueled global curiosity.

While the expansion remains in the planning phase, Adia Med is committed to meeting this international demand by carefully assessing regulatory requirements, forging strategic partnerships, and refining its approach to ensure a smooth entry into new markets. Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition, shared, "We've recently pinpointed a specific location outside the US for launching our first international Adia Med," signaling a clear step toward global outreach. This move aligns with Adia Nutrition's mission to revolutionize healthcare and deliver impactful solutions worldwide, leveraging their expertise in regenerative medicine to reach new patients beyond U.S. borders.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in leading-edge stem cell therapies, most significantly Umbilical Cord Stem Cells (UCB-SC) and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments. Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.biolete.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243471

SOURCE: Adia Nutrition Inc.