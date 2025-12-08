Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2025) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), announced today that, with the assistance of Adia's Chief Financial Officer, and following review by the Company's auditing accountant, its Form 10 registration statement was prepared and submitted by Adia's corporate accountant and legal counsel to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The filing represents a key milestone in Adia's ongoing effort to enhance transparency, improve corporate governance, and move toward becoming a fully reporting company under the SEC. While filing a Form 10 does not mean immediate eligibility for a national exchange listing such as Nasdaq, it is considered an important step in strengthening the company's regulatory standing and credibility within the public markets.

Once the Form 10 becomes effective, Adia will begin reporting under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, providing investors with regular, standardized disclosures, including audited financials and ongoing reporting through annual and quarterly filings.

"This marks an important moment for Adia," said Larry Powalisz, Chief Executive Officer of Adia Nutrition Inc. "Becoming a fully reporting company has been a deliberate goal. This step is focused on transparency, long-term credibility, and opening our story to a broader and more informed investor audience. It is not about rushing into an exchange - it's about building the right foundation."

The Form 10 is expected to become effective approximately 60 days following submission.

ADIA will continue to update stakeholders throughout the SEC review process and anticipates announcing effectiveness in early 2026.

The Form 10 and related materials are also available through the SEC's EDGAR system.

Clinic owners and healthcare practitioners interested in licensing the Adia Med name or integrating Adia's regenerative therapies into their practice are encouraged to reach out directly. Strategic partnerships are welcomed as part of Adia's continued mission to expand access to advanced stem cell solutions.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), based in Winter Park, Florida, is a publicly traded company advancing healthcare through innovation. The company specializes in sales of stem cell and regenerative products, such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink, through its lab division, Adia Labs LLC, which is expanding to include insurance-billable wound care products. Adia is also growing nationwide with Adia Med clinics, specializing in orthopedic, pain management, and wound repair. Adia Med clinics also offer specialized regenerative treatments like stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), advanced treatments including therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), and wound repair services.

Revenue is generated through service fees, product sales, equity stakes, and billing insurance for healthcare treatments. Additionally, Adia Nutrition Inc. invests in aligned businesses such as Cement Factory LLC, a nutrition and supplement company with shared values and a focus on health and wellness. Through bold partnerships with top-tier medical entities and unwavering dedication to standardized, FDA-approved lab protocols, Adia Nutrition Inc. is revolutionizing healthcare, igniting a nationwide movement to empower communities with groundbreaking regenerative solutions and vibrant, holistic wellness.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

