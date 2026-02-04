Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2026) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a leader in regenerative medicine, stem cell therapies, and premium wellness solutions through its Adia Med division, today announced that its Form 10 registration statement became effective on February 3, 2026, as anticipated and in accordance with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) prior notification.

The Form 10, originally filed on December 5, 2025, was not subject to further SEC review, resulting in automatic effectiveness 60 days after filing. This milestone officially transitions Adia Nutrition to full reporting status under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. As a fully reporting company, Adia will now provide investors with enhanced transparency through the filing of audited annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K, and other required disclosures-standards that align closely with those expected of companies listed on major exchanges such as NASDAQ.

"This achievement marks a transformative step in Adia Nutrition's evolution," said Larry Powalisz Adia's CEO. "Becoming a fully reporting SEC registrant demonstrates our commitment to best-in-class governance, accountability, and investor confidence. With this foundation now in place, we are accelerating preparations for potential uplisting to the NASDAQ Capital Market, while continuing to scale our regenerative medicine platform, expand our clinic network, and advance groundbreaking treatments in stem cell therapy."

The effectiveness of the Form 10 follows a series of strong recent developments, including:

The appointment of Dr. Brian Browning as Lead Physician for all orthopedic treatments and specialties at Adia Med (announced February 2, 2026).

The upcoming nationwide airing of a documentary featuring WWE/TNA superstar Elias/Elijah (Jeff Sciullo)'s recovery using Adia Med's AdiaVita stem cell treatment.

Ongoing enrollment and progress in the Company's IRB-approved autism spectrum disorder regenerative stem cell study (NCT07304440), now open nationwide and worldwide.

Significant revenue growth and operational expansion in 2025, positioning the Company for continued momentum in personalized healthcare.

Investors and shareholders can access the effective Form 10 and related filings on the SEC's EDGAR database at www.sec.gov. The Company will continue to provide timely updates on its progress toward broader market access and long-term shareholder value.

Clinic owners and healthcare practitioners interested in licensing the Adia Med name or integrating Adia's regenerative therapies into their practice are encouraged to reach out directly. Strategic partnerships are welcomed as part of Adia's continued mission to expand access to advanced stem cell solutions.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), based in Winter Park, Florida, is a publicly traded company advancing healthcare through innovation. The company specializes in sales of stem cell and regenerative products, such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink, through its lab division, Adia Labs LLC, which is expanding to include insurance-billable wound care products. Adia is also growing nationwide with Adia Med clinics, specializing in orthopedic, pain management, and wound repair. Adia Med clinics also offer specialized regenerative treatments like stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), advanced treatments including therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), and wound repair services.

Revenue is generated through service fees, product sales, equity stakes, and billing insurance for healthcare treatments. Additionally, Adia Nutrition Inc. invests in aligned businesses such as Cement Factory LLC, a nutrition and supplement company with shared values and a focus on health and wellness. Through bold partnerships with top-tier medical entities and unwavering dedication to standardized, FDA-approved lab protocols, Adia Nutrition Inc. is revolutionizing healthcare, igniting a nationwide movement to empower communities with groundbreaking regenerative solutions and vibrant, holistic wellness.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

Source: Adia Nutrition Inc.