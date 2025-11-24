Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - ADIA Nutrition, Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA) announced today that, following the independent Institutional Review Board's (IRB) acceptance of its initial draft protocol and invitation to submit a final version, the company has now officially delivered the complete, Patent-Pending regenerative protocol for pediatric Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) for full review and potential acceptance of oversight.

This submission represents a pivotal milestone. The full protocol, including detailed methodology, rigorous safety measures, dosing regimen, and clinical endpoints, is now under expert evaluation. IRB acceptance would immediately authorize ADIA's first-ever IRB-approved human study using antioxidants and stem cells in children with ASD.

"We just pressed the button on something that could be truly game-changing," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of ADIA Nutrition. "The IRB now has everything they need to green-light our work. Acceptance would open the floodgates to many more IRBs and fast-track credible, life-changing data for families, and explosive value for shareholders."

Shareholders will receive prompt updates throughout the process, with the next announcement expected to be significantly larger upon IRB determination.

The protocol remains confidential while intellectual property and clinical pathways advance in parallel.

Clinic owners and healthcare practitioners interested in licensing the Adia Med name or integrating Adia's regenerative therapies into their practice are encouraged to reach out directly. Strategic partnerships are welcomed as part of Adia's continued mission to expand access to advanced stem cell solutions.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), based in Winter Park, Florida, is a publicly traded company advancing healthcare through innovation. The company specializes in sales of stem cell and regenerative products, such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink, through its lab division, AdiaLabs LLC, which is expanding to include insurance-billable wound care products. Adia is also growing nationwide with Adia Med clinics, specializing in orthopedic, pain management, and wound repair. Adia Med clinics also offer specialized regenerative treatments like stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), advanced treatments including therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), and wound repair services.

Revenue is generated through service fees, product sales, equity stakes, and billing insurance for healthcare treatments. Additionally, Adia Nutrition Inc. invests in aligned businesses such as Cement Factory LLC, a nutrition and supplement company with shared values and a focus on health and wellness. Through bold partnerships with top-tier medical entities and unwavering dedication to standardized, FDA-approved lab protocols, Adia Nutrition Inc. is revolutionizing healthcare, igniting a nationwide movement to empower communities with groundbreaking regenerative solutions and vibrant, holistic wellness.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275022

SOURCE: Adia Nutrition Inc.