Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2025) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a leader in regenerative medicine through its Adia Med subsidiary, today announced that the independent Institutional Review Board (IRB) BeyondBound has approved the company's patent-pending clinical study protocol focused on Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).





The approved study, titled "Adia Med of Winter Park LLC Autism Spectrum Disorder Research Study", will enroll 100 children ages 3-12 and investigate whether combining glutathione with umbilical cord blood-derived stem cells provides greater therapeutic benefits compared to glutathione alone. Key outcome measures include potential improvements in social interaction, communication, behavior, overall quality of life, and other core areas impacted by ASD.

Study details have been submitted to ClinicalTrials.gov and are currently in the final review stage before becoming publicly visible. Adia Nutrition will notify shareholders and interested parties once the listing is live.

Patient recruitment is expected to begin in January 2026, with regular updates provided on enrollment and study progress.

"This approval from BeyondBound is a key milestone in advancing potential new options for individuals and families affected by autism," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition Inc. "We are truly grateful to our Medical Director, Dr. Evan Thomas MD PhD, for leading this important study with exceptional diligence and expertise. We also extend our sincere thanks to the team at BeyondBound for their thorough review, unwavering diligence, and confidence in our protocol. We're optimistic about the insights this study could bring and look forward to moving it forward responsibly."

This autism study will serve as the foundational model for Adia Med's planned additional clinical studies in 2026 targeting various other conditions. Looking ahead, Adia Med intends to conduct numerous further studies and act as sponsor for research conducted at partner clinics across a range of desired indications.

Clinic owners and healthcare practitioners interested in licensing the Adia Med name or integrating Adia's regenerative therapies into their practice are encouraged to reach out directly. Strategic partnerships are welcomed as part of Adia's continued mission to expand access to advanced stem cell solutions.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), based in Winter Park, Florida, is a publicly traded company advancing healthcare through innovation. The company specializes in sales of stem cell and regenerative products, such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink, through its lab division, Adia Labs LLC, which is expanding to include insurance-billable wound care products. Adia is also growing nationwide with Adia Med clinics, specializing in orthopedic, pain management, and wound repair. Adia Med clinics also offer specialized regenerative treatments like stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), advanced treatments including therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), and wound repair services.

Revenue is generated through service fees, product sales, equity stakes, and billing insurance for healthcare treatments. Additionally, Adia Nutrition Inc. invests in aligned businesses such as Cement Factory LLC, a nutrition and supplement company with shared values and a focus on health and wellness. Through bold partnerships with top-tier medical entities and unwavering dedication to standardized, FDA-approved lab protocols, Adia Nutrition Inc. is revolutionizing healthcare, igniting a nationwide movement to empower communities with groundbreaking regenerative solutions and vibrant, holistic wellness.

