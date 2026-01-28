Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 28, 2026) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), through its medical division Adia Med specializing in regenerative therapies, is proud to announce an upcoming documentary chronicling the recovery of professional wrestler Jeff Sciullo-known to fans as Elias in WWE and Elijah in TNA-from a tricep injury sustained in June 2025. The film will focus on his treatment with Adia Med's AdiaVita, a high-potency stem cell product delivering over 100 million umbilical cord-derived stem cells and more than 3 trillion exosomes per dose.





Filmed next month as part of a series with the largest multi-platform health media company, The Dr. Asa Network, called "Making Rounds with Dr. Asa." Dr. Asa Andrew is medical director and head ringside physician for TNA Wrestling, a leading expert in natural primary care, sports medicine, and regenerative medicine, and is host of the #1 nationally syndicated talk show, "The Dr. Asa Show." The documentary will premiere on The Dr. Asa Network including radio, television, podcast, and social media outlets. The series provides an in-depth view of Sciullo's journey from a significant tricep tear to a remarkably swift return to peak performance, demonstrating the regenerative advantages of the AdiaVita protocol in promoting rapid tissue repair, reducing inflammation, and shortening recovery time for high-impact athletes.





"Dr. Asa was a ringside physician for Jeff's injury during a live WWE Wrestling match. Partnering with Dr. Asa to document Jeff's injury to healing experience allows us to highlight the real-world results of our AdiaVita treatment," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition. "This story illustrates how Adia Med's advanced regenerative therapies are transforming outcomes in orthopedic recovery and sports medicine."

Dr. Asa Andrew will capture behind-the-scenes footage of Sciullo's rehabilitation and treatment process. "Jeff's accelerated healing with Adia Med's AdiaVita-featuring that unmatched concentration of >100 million stem cells and >3 trillion exosomes-is a powerful example of what's possible in modern regenerative medicine," Dr. Asa commented. "I'm excited to share this inspiring case and show audiences the potential for faster, stronger recoveries."

Sciullo shared his thoughts: "The tricep injury was a major setback that could have kept me sidelined for months, but Adia Med's AdiaVita treatment changed the game-I healed faster, returned stronger, and got back in the ring sooner than expected. Working with Dr. Asa as my ringside physician professionally, and for him to actually to tell my story, is very meaningful; he understands how severe the injury actually was, and the seemingly miraculous recovery time that occurred from utilizing Adia Med's stem cell technology. It's a story of hope, restoration, and about showing others what's possible by the impact of cutting-edge regenerative options available today."

The documentary is scheduled to air between February and March 2026 across The Dr. Asa Network multimedia platforms, reaching viewers interested in regenerative medicine, athlete recovery, and innovative health solutions. For more information on Adia Med's regenerative treatments visit www.adiamed.com or www.adianutrition.com.

Clinic owners and healthcare practitioners interested in licensing the Adia Med name or integrating Adia's regenerative therapies into their practice are encouraged to reach out directly. Strategic partnerships are welcomed as part of Adia's continued mission to expand access to advanced stem cell solutions.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), based in Winter Park, Florida, is a publicly traded company advancing healthcare through innovation. The company specializes in sales of stem cell and regenerative products, such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink, through its lab division, Adia Labs LLC, which is expanding to include insurance-billable wound care products. Adia is also growing nationwide with Adia Med clinics, specializing in orthopedic, pain management, and wound repair. Adia Med clinics also offer specialized regenerative treatments like stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), advanced treatments including therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), and wound repair services.

Revenue is generated through service fees, product sales, equity stakes, and billing insurance for healthcare treatments. Additionally, Adia Nutrition Inc. invests in aligned businesses such as Cement Factory LLC, a nutrition and supplement company with shared values and a focus on health and wellness. Through bold partnerships with top-tier medical entities and unwavering dedication to standardized, FDA-approved lab protocols, Adia Nutrition Inc. is revolutionizing healthcare, igniting a nationwide movement to empower communities with groundbreaking regenerative solutions and vibrant, holistic wellness.

