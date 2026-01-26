Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), through its subsidiary Adia Med of Winter Park, LLC, today highlighted key details of its ongoing IRB-approved clinical study for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), listed on ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT07304440). The trial ensures every participating child in Phase One or Phase Two receives umbilical cord blood-derived stem cell and exosome treatments (AdiaVita) three times, administered monthly during the initial three-month interventional phase, combined with glutathione in the experimental arm to evaluate potential improvements in ASD symptoms.

The 24-month randomized, crossover study targets ~100 children aged 3-12 with confirmed ASD (DSM-5 and ADOS-2 supported). The active arm receives three monthly AdiaVita infusions plus glutathione; the comparator arm starts with glutathione alone, with crossover options later. Primary outcomes include changes in Autism Treatment Evaluation Checklist (ATEC) scores, with close safety monitoring across speech, sociability, sensory awareness, and behavior.

This trial builds on promising 2025 results from Adia Med's treatment of five children using a similar protocol. Families reported meaningful symptom improvements, including one child with an ATEC score reduction of over 40 points-indicating substantial gains in key areas. These early, compassionate-use observations drove the launch of this formal, larger-scale study to rigorously assess safety and efficacy.

Participation Cost and Accessibility

Enrollment requires a one-time $12,000 fee that covers both Phase One and Phase Two, including all treatments, procedures, and study activities. This fixed fee applies regardless of initial randomization group: children in the glutathione-only arm during Phase One will receive the full three AdiaVita stem cell infusions in Phase Two (crossover), provided they continue to meet safety criteria and study requirements. No monetary incentives are offered. Adia Med cannot fully subsidize costs due to limited capital and has chosen not to seek government grants, which could delay the study by 3-5 years through lengthy applications, reviews, and potential interference. Participant fees enable faster progress and full control over the research. Contact the team for complete fee details, payment options, finance options, and eligibility confirmation.

The trial welcomes children from across the United States and worldwide, provided they meet inclusion criteria and can attend visits in Florida. This global approach reflects Adia Nutrition's commitment to broad access to regenerative research.

"We are committed to transparent, ethical research that may offer real support for children with autism and their families," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition. "Ensuring every child receives three stem cell treatments maximizes therapeutic exposure while maintaining top standards of safety and scientific integrity."

Recruitment is active at the Adia Med clinic in Winter Park, Florida. Visit ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT07304440), www.adianutrition.com, or http://www.adiamed.com for details and eligibility. Contact: ceo@adiamed.com or (321) 788-0850. Follow @ADIA_Nutrition on X for updates.

Clinic owners and healthcare practitioners interested in licensing the Adia Med name or integrating Adia's regenerative therapies into their practice are encouraged to reach out directly. Strategic partnerships are welcomed as part of Adia's continued mission to expand access to advanced stem cell solutions.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), based in Winter Park, Florida, is a publicly traded company advancing healthcare through innovation. The company specializes in sales of stem cell and regenerative products, such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink, through its lab division, Adia Labs LLC, which is expanding to include insurance-billable wound care products. Adia is also growing nationwide with Adia Med clinics, specializing in orthopedic, pain management, and wound repair. Adia Med clinics also offer specialized regenerative treatments like stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), advanced treatments including therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), and wound repair services.

Revenue is generated through service fees, product sales, equity stakes, and billing insurance for healthcare treatments. Additionally, Adia Nutrition Inc. invests in aligned businesses such as Cement Factory LLC, a nutrition and supplement company with shared values and a focus on health and wellness. Through bold partnerships with top-tier medical entities and unwavering dedication to standardized, FDA-approved lab protocols, Adia Nutrition Inc. is revolutionizing healthcare, igniting a nationwide movement to empower communities with groundbreaking regenerative solutions and vibrant, holistic wellness.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281622

Source: Adia Nutrition Inc.