Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2026) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a leader in regenerative medicine, stem cell therapies, and premium wellness solutions through its Adia Med division, is pleased to announce that Dr. Brian L. Browning, DO, a board-certified expert in family medicine and neuromusculoskeletal medicine, is now the lead physician in charge of all orthopedic treatments and specialties at Adia Med.

Dr. Browning has been performing orthopedic regenerative treatments at Adia Med and brings extensive experience and a longstanding passion for regenerative medicine to this expanded leadership role. He graduated from Nova Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in 2004. He completed his dual residency in Family Medicine and Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine in Orlando, Florida, at Florida Hospital (now AdventHealth). Upon graduation, he joined the faculty of that residency program and served as Program Director from 2012 to 2019. He continues his dedication to non-surgical regenerative approaches in clinical practice.

In his role leading orthopedic specialties at Adia Med, Dr. Browning oversees and performs advanced regenerative treatments, including stem cell therapy, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy, ultrasound-guided injections, and other precision modalities for pain management, sports injuries, back and neck conditions, joint repair, and tissue regeneration. These orthopedic services integrate seamlessly with Adia Med's flagship stem cell therapies, such as AdiaVita (umbilical cord blood-derived stem cell and exosome products), which are used for approved applications in orthopedics, inflammation reduction, and wound repair.

"Dr. Browning has already been delivering outstanding orthopedic care to our patients, and we are thrilled to formalize his leadership over all orthopedic treatments and specialties," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition Inc. "His deep expertise in neuromusculoskeletal medicine, combined with his proven success in training physicians and his patient-centered approach, positions Adia Med to offer even more comprehensive, non-surgical regenerative solutions under one expert team."

Adia Med's Winter Park clinic remains fully committed to staying Florida compliant, and due to SB 1768 there's been an increase in orthopedic patients resulting in Dr. Browning now leading all orthopedic treatments at Adia Med. With Dr. Browning now leading orthopedic care, patients have access to an integrated model that combines specialized orthopedic regenerative procedures with cutting-edge stem cell therapies-all delivered with the highest standards of safety and efficacy.

Clinic owners and healthcare practitioners interested in licensing the Adia Med name or integrating Adia's regenerative therapies into their practice are encouraged to reach out directly. Strategic partnerships are welcomed as part of Adia's continued mission to expand access to advanced stem cell solutions.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), based in Winter Park, Florida, is a publicly traded company advancing healthcare through innovation. The company specializes in sales of stem cell and regenerative products, such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink, through its lab division, Adia Labs LLC, which is expanding to include insurance-billable wound care products. Adia is also growing nationwide with Adia Med clinics, specializing in orthopedic, pain management, and wound repair. Adia Med clinics also offer specialized regenerative treatments like stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), advanced treatments including therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), and wound repair services.

Revenue is generated through service fees, product sales, equity stakes, and billing insurance for healthcare treatments. Additionally, Adia Nutrition Inc. invests in aligned businesses such as Cement Factory LLC, a nutrition and supplement company with shared values and a focus on health and wellness. Through bold partnerships with top-tier medical entities and unwavering dedication to standardized, FDA-approved lab protocols, Adia Nutrition Inc. is revolutionizing healthcare, igniting a nationwide movement to empower communities with groundbreaking regenerative solutions and vibrant, holistic wellness.

