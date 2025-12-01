Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 1, 2025) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), one of the nation's leaders in Stem Cell Technology is excited to announce a partnership with 3X Physician and Multi-Platform Media talk show personality Dr. Asa Andrew (known to his fans as Doctor Asa).





Doctor Asa, host of the #1 ranked health talk show, The Dr. Asa Show, and its parent media company, The Dr. Asa Network, is now an official media partner, outlet, and voice for Adia Med. Having produced health focused docu-series for major networks including Discovery Channel and Lifetime, The Dr. Asa Network will create exclusive content for all digital, social media, reality docu-series, radio, television, and podcasts for Adia Med to tell their story.

Doctor Asa says, "Adia Med is a true pioneer and leading the way in Stem Cell Therapy driving potential clinical outcomes to help people live better. The regenerative science behind stem cell therapy in this new field of longevity medicine fits my model of hope in healthcare."

Dr. Asa goes on to say, "Adia Med is bringing cutting edge technology to help people improve their lives. This is only the beginning of where Adia Med is going. I'm excited to partner with a company that is making a true impact in this new area of healthcare."

Doctor Asa will be speaking and educating as a leading health and wellness voice for Adia Med for optimal health, performance, and longevity. Dr. Asa continues, "Adia Med is a rising giant in the area of Stem Cell therapy with some of the greatest researchers and physicians leading the way."

"Adia Med has a passion to educate the public for better health and longevity choices which may create better outcomes. Many people are losing quality of life and facing serious health challenges today in America. Adia Med is on a mission to create a better way. I personally am a big fan of Stem Cell Therapy and I am here to help be a voice, a storyteller, and catalyst to inspire and influence others to reach their potential and becoming the best version of themselves."

"I'm thrilled to welcome America's #1 health talk show host and 3X physician, Dr. Asa Andrew, as our official media partner at Adia Med. Dr. Asa and The Dr. Asa Network will now be the voice telling our story across radio, TV, podcasts, docu-series, and digital platforms - reaching millions who are ready for real hope through regenerative stem cell therapy and longevity medicine. This partnership accelerates everything: awareness, education, and access to life-changing treatments. Dr. Asa shares our passion and vision for the future of healthcare. To our patients, providers, and shareholders - with Dr. Asa on board, Adia Med is about to reach a whole new level. Welcome to the family, Dr. Asa. The best is yet to come!"- Larry Powalisz, CEO & Founder, Adia Med

Clinic owners and healthcare practitioners interested in licensing the Adia Med name or integrating Adia's regenerative therapies into their practice are encouraged to reach out directly. Strategic partnerships are welcomed as part of Adia's continued mission to expand access to advanced stem cell solutions.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), based in Winter Park, Florida, is a publicly traded company advancing healthcare through innovation. The company specializes in sales of stem cell and regenerative products, such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink, through its lab division, Adia Labs LLC, which is expanding to include insurance-billable wound care products. Adia is also growing nationwide with Adia Med clinics, specializing in orthopedic, pain management, and wound repair. Adia Med clinics also offer specialized regenerative treatments like stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), advanced treatments including therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), and wound repair services.

Revenue is generated through service fees, product sales, equity stakes, and billing insurance for healthcare treatments. Additionally, Adia Nutrition Inc. invests in aligned businesses such as Cement Factory LLC, a nutrition and supplement company with shared values and a focus on health and wellness. Through bold partnerships with top-tier medical entities and unwavering dedication to standardized, FDA-approved lab protocols, Adia Nutrition Inc. is revolutionizing healthcare, igniting a nationwide movement to empower communities with groundbreaking regenerative solutions and vibrant, holistic wellness.

