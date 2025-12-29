Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 29, 2025) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), a leader in regenerative medicine, stem cell therapies, and premium wellness solutions, today announced a year-end recap of its pivotal 2025 achievements. The company delivered remarkable financial performance, operational expansion, and strategic milestones, positioning itself for sustained growth and an anticipated Nasdaq uplisting.

"2025 has been a defining year of execution and momentum for Adia Nutrition," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition Inc. "From triple-digit revenue surges to sharpening our focus on high-margin regenerative therapies, we've built a strong foundation for scalable success while advancing toward greater visibility and accessibility for investors through our Nasdaq aspirations."

Key 2025 Highlights:

OTCQB Uplisting and SEC Rule 15c2-11 Compliance - Successfully uplisted from OTC Pink to the OTCQB Venture Market in a record-breaking six weeks, alongside completion of SEC Rule 15c2-11 compliance, enhancing transparency, liquidity, and investor confidence.

Explosive Revenue Growth - Preliminary and confirmed Q3 results showed revenue surging over 200% quarter-over-quarter, with earlier reports indicating more than 100% growth and profit margins exceeding 20%. This performance reflects strong demand for Adia Med's regenerative treatments and Adia Labs' innovative products.

Sales Infrastructure Expansion - The company tripled its sales force and established four dedicated regional divisions (East Coast, West Coast, Central U.S., and International), accelerating distribution of flagship therapies like AdiaVita and AdiaLink.

Strategic Partnerships and Market Access - Adia became a preferred vendor for the PI Doctors Elite Community, providing access to over 4,000 personal injury physicians nationwide and tapping into the $50 billion personal injury care market.

National Marketing Campaigns - Launched a second major television campaign promoting U.S.-based stem cell treatments at the Winter Park clinic, targeting orthopedics, pain management, sports injuries, and wound repair.

Focused Divestiture - Divested non-core Biolete Coffee subsidiary to Cement Factory LLC, retaining an 18% equity stake to streamline operations and redirect resources toward core regenerative medicine growth.

Leadership Enhancements - Appointed key experts, including Dr. Evan Thomas, MD, PhD, to advance specialized treatment protocols.

Insurance and Reimbursement Progress - Advanced negotiations for in-network status with major providers, including Medicare, Medicaid, Humana, Cigna, and Florida Blue, to enable broader reimbursement for AHSCT and stem cell therapies.

Nasdaq Uplisting Pathway - Engaged auditors and counsel and filed SEC Form 10 filing, expected approval early 2026, marking a critical step toward full SEC reporting and potential Nasdaq listing.

These milestones underscore Adia Nutrition's commitment to innovation in regenerative healthcare, delivering value to patients, providers, and shareholders alike.

Clinic owners and healthcare practitioners interested in licensing the Adia Med name or integrating Adia's regenerative therapies into their practice are encouraged to reach out directly. Strategic partnerships are welcomed as part of Adia's continued mission to expand access to advanced stem cell solutions.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), based in Winter Park, Florida, is a publicly traded company advancing healthcare through innovation. The company specializes in sales of stem cell and regenerative products, such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink, through its lab division, Adia Labs LLC, which is expanding to include insurance-billable wound care products. Adia is also growing nationwide with Adia Med clinics, specializing in orthopedic, pain management, and wound repair. Adia Med clinics also offer specialized regenerative treatments like stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), advanced treatments including therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), and wound repair services.

Revenue is generated through service fees, product sales, equity stakes, and billing insurance for healthcare treatments. Additionally, Adia Nutrition Inc. invests in aligned businesses such as Cement Factory LLC, a nutrition and supplement company with shared values and a focus on health and wellness. Through bold partnerships with top-tier medical entities and unwavering dedication to standardized, FDA-approved lab protocols, Adia Nutrition Inc. is revolutionizing healthcare, igniting a nationwide movement to empower communities with groundbreaking regenerative solutions and vibrant, holistic wellness.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279037

Source: Adia Nutrition Inc.