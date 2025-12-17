Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2025) - Adia Labs, a division of Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), today announced a strategic marketing partnership with BoldMD, a leading medical marketing and AI technology company focused on longevity and wellness. The partnership is designed to accelerate the nationwide expansion of Axia MD's innovative chiropractor-hosted pop-up longevity clinics.

This collaboration builds on Adia Labs' recently announced partnership with Axia MD, which provides nationwide physician oversight across all 50 states. Together, these alliances create a robust, compliant platform combining clinical supervision, regulatory expertise, and powerful patient acquisition to drive scalable growth.

With more than 70,000 licensed chiropractors practicing across the United States-and a profession projected to grow approximately 10% over the next decade, more than twice the average growth rate for all occupations-these turnkey pop-up clinics tap into a large and steadily expanding network of trusted wellness providers. This model enables chiropractic and wellness practices to offer advanced regenerative therapies, including Adia's umbilical cord blood-derived stem cell products, under full physician oversight.









Adia x Chiropractor Pop-Up Clinics



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10520/278340_adia_pop-up_clinic_screenshot.jpg

Click here to watch: Adia x Chiropractor Pop-Up Clinics

Through the partnership, BoldMD will deliver targeted patient acquisition campaigns, brand development, AI-powered CRM tools, and data-driven marketing strategies. These capabilities are expected to enhance patient retention, optimize marketing efficiency, and support rapid scaling as new clinic locations launch nationwide.

Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition Inc., commented:

"We're thrilled to team up with BoldMD-their marketing expertise perfectly complements the rock-solid compliance and physician oversight we've already established with Axia MD. This partnership gives our chiropractor pop-up clinics the firepower they need to attract and serve thousands of patients looking for real longevity solutions. We're incredibly proud of how far we've come, and we're even more excited about what's ahead!"

Clinic owners and healthcare practitioners interested in licensing the Adia Med name or integrating Adia's regenerative therapies into their practice are encouraged to reach out directly. Strategic partnerships are welcomed as part of Adia's continued mission to expand access to advanced stem cell solutions.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), based in Winter Park, Florida, is a publicly traded company advancing healthcare through innovation. The company specializes in sales of stem cell and regenerative products, such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink, through its lab division, Adia Labs LLC, which is expanding to include insurance-billable wound care products. Adia is also growing nationwide with Adia Med clinics, specializing in orthopedic, pain management, and wound repair. Adia Med clinics also offer specialized regenerative treatments like stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), advanced treatments including therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), and wound repair services.

Revenue is generated through service fees, product sales, equity stakes, and billing insurance for healthcare treatments. Additionally, Adia Nutrition Inc. invests in aligned businesses such as Cement Factory LLC, a nutrition and supplement company with shared values and a focus on health and wellness. Through bold partnerships with top-tier medical entities and unwavering dedication to standardized, FDA-approved lab protocols, Adia Nutrition Inc. is revolutionizing healthcare, igniting a nationwide movement to empower communities with groundbreaking regenerative solutions and vibrant, holistic wellness.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

