The randomized interventional study, titled "Adia Med of Winter Park LLC Autism Spectrum Disorder Research Study," aims to enroll approximately 100 children aged 3-12 with confirmed ASD. It evaluates the potential benefits of intravenous glutathione combined with umbilical cord blood-derived stem cells and exosomes (AdiaVita) compared to glutathione alone. Primary outcomes focus on changes in Autism Treatment Evaluation Checklist (ATEC) scores, assessing improvements in speech, sociability, sensory awareness, and behavior. The trial includes a 24-month follow-up period, with patient recruitment beginning in January 2026.

Following independent IRB approval from BeyondBound in December 2025, the study completed the ClinicalTrials.gov review process and is now publicly accessible. This development positions Adia Nutrition to generate valuable clinical data in the growing field of regenerative therapies for neurodevelopmental conditions.

"This milestone of going live on ClinicalTrials.gov marks a significant step forward in our commitment to rigorous, transparent research," said Larry Powalisz, CEO of Adia Nutrition Inc. "We are excited to advance potential new options for children and families impacted by autism, building on our expertise in regenerative therapies. We look forward to starting recruitment soon-likely within the next week or two-and will provide an update as soon as it officially begins. This study will serve as a foundational model for additional clinical investigations planned for 2026."

The full details of the study, including eligibility criteria and enrollment information, can be found on ClinicalTrials.gov here: https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT07304440

Clinic owners and healthcare practitioners interested in licensing the Adia Med name or integrating Adia's regenerative therapies into their practice are encouraged to reach out directly. Strategic partnerships are welcomed as part of Adia's continued mission to expand access to advanced stem cell solutions.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), based in Winter Park, Florida, is a publicly traded company advancing healthcare through innovation. The company specializes in sales of stem cell and regenerative products, such as AdiaVita and AdiaLink, through its lab division, Adia Labs LLC, which is expanding to include insurance-billable wound care products. Adia is also growing nationwide with Adia Med clinics, specializing in orthopedic, pain management, and wound repair. Adia Med clinics also offer specialized regenerative treatments like stem cell therapies and platelet-rich plasma (PRP), advanced treatments including therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE) and autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (aHSCT), and wound repair services.

Revenue is generated through service fees, product sales, equity stakes, and billing insurance for healthcare treatments. Additionally, Adia Nutrition Inc. invests in aligned businesses such as Cement Factory LLC, a nutrition and supplement company with shared values and a focus on health and wellness. Through bold partnerships with top-tier medical entities and unwavering dedication to standardized, FDA-approved lab protocols, Adia Nutrition Inc. is revolutionizing healthcare, igniting a nationwide movement to empower communities with groundbreaking regenerative solutions and vibrant, holistic wellness.

