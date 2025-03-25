Las Vegas, Nevada & Fountain Valley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2025) - Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: MITQ) "MiT", a leading provider of cutting-edge technology and services for motion picture exhibition, Esports, stadiums, arenas and other entertainment venues, will exhibit its cinema industry solutions at CinemaCon 2025 (Booths #2118A & #915J) at Ceasers Palace, Las Vegas, Tuesday, April 1st through Thursday, April 3rd.

President and COO, Francois Godfrey, and CFO, Bill Greene, will host an informal investor open house on Tuesday, April 1st at 4pm PT, starting at MiTs booth #2118A and concluding at its Caddy Products division booth #915J.

Francois Godfrey, commented: "We are excited to meet with cinema-industry colleagues at CinemaCon and demonstrate our latest innovations. We have also set aside some time on Tuesday for an informal open house with interested investors attending the show. Please RSVP to our IR team if you would like to attend, so that we can be sure to accommodate you."

CinemaCon Booth Locations:

Moving iMage Technologies

Booth #2118A, Agustus Ballroom on the Emperors Level

Caddy Products division

Booth #915J, Julius Ballroom on the Pool Level

RSVP for Investor Open House

Please contact Chris Eddy on MiT's IR team at mitq@catalyst-ir.com or 212-924-9800 ext. 2 to reserve your place at the open house.

About Moving iMage Technologies "MiT" ( www.movingimagetech.com)

Moving iMage Technologies (NYSE American: MITQ) is a leading provider of cutting-edge technology and services for out-of-home entertainment venues including cinema, esports, stadiums and arenas. We design, manufacture and install a wide range of solutions, including industry leading brands and our own proprietary product lines and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions in development. Committed to excellence and innovation, MiT revolutionizes out of home entertainment experiences with cutting-edge technology backed by superior service.

