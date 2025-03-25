The Kroger Co.: Kroger Files Legal Response, Brings Counterclaims Against Albertsons

CINCINNATI, March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced that it has filed its answer and counterclaims to the complaint brought by Albertsons in the Delaware Court of Chancery, in connection with the previous merger agreement between the two companies, which was terminated in December 2024.

As detailed in the court filing, while Kroger was working diligently to seek regulatory approval and close the merger, Albertsons was engaging in a secret and misguided campaign, together with C&S Wholesale Grocers, the divestiture buyer, to pursue its own regulatory strategy, which ultimately undermined Kroger's efforts. Albertsons's misconduct shockingly came to light in the middle of the antitrust trials under government cross examination of Susan Morris, Albertsons's recently promoted CEO designate. As a result of its misconduct, Albertsons is not entitled to the $600 million termination fee under the terms of the parties' merger agreement, nor is Albertsons entitled to the other damages it seeks.

Kroger continues to capitalize on its business model, generating differentiated value for all stakeholders. This includes significant investments that are delivering lower prices and increasing wages, while further improving the experience for an expanding customer base. The Company recently reported quarterly results ahead of expectations and positive momentum in 2025, as it drives sustainable future growth and compelling total shareholder returns.

Counterclaims Background

Albertsons's Surreptitious Campaign

While Kroger was working diligently to seek regulatory approval and close the merger in accordance with the merger agreement, Albertsons executives (including Ms. Morris) were secretly working with C&S to supplant and undermine Kroger's regulatory strategy. The misconduct included Ms. Morris's secret communications with C&S's CEO and others, utilizing personal emails and cell phones to advance Albertsons's strategy. This strategy resulted in C&S criticizing the divestiture package that C&S had voluntarily agreed to, which in turn caused regulators to believe that C&S was an inadequate divestiture buyer. The Washington court cited these very communications when it ultimately blocked the merger.

Plan B

The counterclaims also describe Albertsons's development of a 'Plan B' to sue Kroger in the event the merger failed to close, by manufacturing a paper-trail over many months including unfounded allegations by Albertsons that are directly contrary to the under-oath testimony that their executives gave during the antitrust trials.

Kroger was prepared, in the event of adverse court decisions, to pursue all remaining options to close the merger. But, within hours of the court decisions blocking the merger, Albertsons terminated the merger agreement and filed a 140-page complaint against Kroger. These actions ensured that the merger would never close, and further demonstrated that Albertsons had long before shifted its focus towards the litigation that is now pending between the parties, abandoning its contractual obligation to use best efforts to close the transaction.

Through its counterclaims, Kroger is affirmatively seeking damages from Albertsons as a result of its willful misconduct and material breaches of the merger agreement. Kroger will seek to recover the investment it made to obtain regulatory approval for the merger while Albertsons was surreptitiously working to undermine it.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit. We are, across our family of companies nearly 420,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

This press release contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" about claims and counterclaims involved in the litigation between the Company and Albertsons regarding the terminated transaction with Albertsons, as well as Kroger's financial position and the future performance. These statements are based on management's assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to it. Such statements are indicated by words or phrases such as "continues," "drives," "growth," "expectations," "seek," and "will," and variations of such words and similar phrases. Various uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include the specific risk factors identified in "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for our last fiscal year and any subsequent filings, well as the following:

Kroger's ability to achieve sales, earnings, incremental FIFO operating profit, and adjusted free cash flow goals may be affected by: labor negotiations; potential work stoppages; changes in the unemployment rate; pressures in the labor market; changes in government-funded benefit programs; changes in the types and numbers of businesses that compete with Kroger; pricing and promotional activities of existing and new competitors, and the aggressiveness of that competition; Kroger's response to these actions; the state of the economy, including interest rates, the inflationary, disinflationary and/or deflationary trends and such trends in certain commodities, products and/or operating costs; the geopolitical environment including wars and conflicts; unstable political situations and social unrest; changes in tariffs; the effect that fuel costs have on consumer spending; volatility of fuel margins; manufacturing commodity costs; supply constraints; diesel fuel costs related to Kroger's logistics operations; trends in consumer spending; the extent to which Kroger's customers exercise caution in their purchasing in response to economic conditions; the uncertainty of economic growth or recession; stock repurchases; changes in the regulatory environment in which Kroger operates, along with changes in federal policy and at regulatory agencies; Kroger's ability to retain pharmacy sales from third party payors; consolidation in the healthcare industry, including pharmacy benefit managers; Kroger's ability to negotiate modifications to multi-employer pension plans; natural disasters or adverse weather conditions; the effect of public health crises or other significant catastrophic events; the potential costs and risks associated with potential cyber-attacks or data security breaches; the success of Kroger's future growth plans; the ability to execute our growth strategy and value creation model, including continued cost savings, growth of our alternative profit businesses, and our ability to better serve our customers and to generate customer loyalty and sustainable growth through our strategic pillars of fresh, our brands, personalization, and seamless; the outcome of litigation matters, including those relating to the terminated transaction with Albertsons; and the risks relating to or arising from our opioid litigation settlements, including the risk of litigation relating to persons, entities, or jurisdictions that do not participate in those settlements. Our ability to achieve these goals may also be affected by our ability to manage the factors identified above. Our ability to execute our financial strategy may be affected by our ability to generate cash flow.

Kroger assumes no obligation to update the information contained herein unless required by applicable law. Please refer to Kroger's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a further discussion of these risks and uncertainties.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.