8,4008,50018:00
PR Newswire
25.03.2025 18:06 Uhr
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 25

25 March 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 165,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 698.121p. The highest price paid per share was 701.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 692.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0211% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 526,687,216 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 781,467,662. Rightmove holds 10,899,202 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

437

698.000

16:03:51

53

698.000

16:03:51

93

697.800

16:03:06

173

697.600

16:03:06

29

697.600

16:03:06

122

697.600

16:03:06

158

697.600

16:03:06

79

697.600

16:03:06

489

697.600

16:02:06

296

697.600

16:02:06

600

697.600

16:01:06

983

697.600

16:01:06

711

697.400

15:58:47

289

696.800

15:56:55

401

696.800

15:56:55

340

697.000

15:55:48

353

697.000

15:55:48

722

697.400

15:55:41

700

697.600

15:53:04

740

698.400

15:50:07

759

698.800

15:50:06

665

698.400

15:48:34

770

699.600

15:45:19

173

700.000

15:44:49

600

699.800

15:44:49

737

700.000

15:44:08

763

700.400

15:43:45

760

699.600

15:40:48

434

699.600

15:37:12

339

699.600

15:37:12

725

699.600

15:37:12

155

699.800

15:37:04

229

699.800

15:37:04

519

699.800

15:37:04

267

699.800

15:36:41

269

699.800

15:36:41

687

698.600

15:33:00

661

698.600

15:33:00

711

699.200

15:28:12

727

700.000

15:26:30

660

700.600

15:25:48

868

700.800

15:25:21

792

701.000

15:25:20

459

700.800

15:23:54

57

700.800

15:23:54

170

700.800

15:23:54

711

699.800

15:20:05

94

699.800

15:20:05

795

699.800

15:17:01

732

700.000

15:17:00

689

700.000

15:16:05

725

700.000

15:13:04

613

700.000

15:12:04

120

700.000

15:12:04

688

700.400

15:10:49

741

700.800

15:10:49

236

700.800

15:09:00

521

700.800

15:09:00

468

701.000

15:06:31

226

701.000

15:06:31

653

701.200

15:05:31

804

701.400

15:04:37

728

701.400

15:04:37

11

701.400

15:04:37

655

701.200

15:01:03

738

700.800

14:58:39

647

701.200

14:58:30

647

701.400

14:58:18

802

701.200

14:53:43

109

701.400

14:52:35

683

701.400

14:52:35

683

701.400

14:52:35

705

701.600

14:51:35

706

701.200

14:48:21

796

700.400

14:45:15

702

701.000

14:45:13

655

701.000

14:45:13

765

700.400

14:41:08

54

700.600

14:40:54

660

700.600

14:40:53

87

699.400

14:36:42

678

699.400

14:36:42

655

699.600

14:36:36

964

700.000

14:36:36

294

700.400

14:33:34

471

700.400

14:33:34

681

700.200

14:33:06

1031

700.000

14:30:07

1284

700.400

14:29:52

713

699.800

14:25:41

738

699.000

14:21:14

53

699.600

14:20:08

108

699.600

14:20:08

294

699.600

14:20:08

310

699.600

14:20:08

722

699.400

14:20:08

467

699.400

14:20:08

300

699.400

14:20:08

721

699.200

14:15:04

705

699.000

14:14:40

656

699.000

14:14:40

725

699.400

14:13:17

219

699.000

14:06:41

444

699.000

14:06:41

731

699.000

14:05:36

13

699.000

14:04:29

684

699.400

14:03:27

90

699.400

14:03:27

703

699.800

14:02:17

689

700.800

14:00:08

417

701.000

13:59:49

339

701.000

13:59:49

212

701.400

13:59:03

214

701.400

13:59:03

233

701.400

13:59:03

859

701.200

13:59:03

1051

701.000

13:55:52

114

701.000

13:55:52

35

701.000

13:55:52

887

701.200

13:55:51

786

700.200

13:50:30

654

700.200

13:49:19

240

700.200

13:49:19

769

700.600

13:48:31

777

700.800

13:48:20

704

700.600

13:43:41

262

700.600

13:43:41

250

700.600

13:43:41

486

700.600

13:43:41

774

700.600

13:43:41

705

700.600

13:43:41

174

700.400

13:40:27

631

700.400

13:40:27

773

700.600

13:39:57

11

700.600

13:39:57

794

700.400

13:36:31

11

700.400

13:36:31

88

700.800

13:32:58

716

700.800

13:32:58

12

700.800

13:32:58

100

700.800

13:32:58

598

700.800

13:32:58

869

701.000

13:31:28

774

701.200

13:31:00

686

701.000

13:27:30

339

701.400

13:25:30

711

701.400

13:25:30

321

701.400

13:25:30

656

701.400

13:15:13

790

701.000

13:07:58

962

700.200

13:06:05

686

700.400

13:05:34

707

699.600

13:00:22

577

699.600

13:00:22

113

699.600

13:00:22

689

699.000

12:54:30

1053

699.400

12:54:04

677

699.000

12:52:16

725

699.000

12:52:16

736

698.000

12:38:40

779

697.800

12:34:10

109

697.800

12:34:10

561

697.800

12:32:46

715

697.800

12:31:29

682

697.800

12:31:29

716

696.600

12:21:25

725

697.400

12:16:34

720

697.800

12:16:28

751

698.200

12:10:57

349

698.800

12:06:57

113

698.800

12:06:57

339

698.800

12:06:57

734

699.000

12:06:56

713

699.400

12:03:32

773

699.400

12:03:32

695

699.400

12:02:01

107

699.200

12:01:32

709

699.200

12:01:32

685

694.400

11:35:53

723

695.000

11:31:37

762

694.600

11:30:33

452

694.400

11:24:10

259

694.400

11:24:10

558

694.400

11:21:18

124

694.400

11:21:18

772

694.800

11:19:43

524

695.200

11:16:53

535

695.200

11:16:53

1150

695.600

11:15:10

769

695.600

11:15:10

11

694.200

10:59:20

718

694.200

10:59:20

147

694.200

10:59:20

598

694.200

10:59:20

800

694.400

10:48:05

651

694.400

10:43:21

713

694.800

10:40:16

772

695.200

10:38:44

646

695.400

10:38:36

691

694.600

10:34:24

802

694.400

10:29:13

297

693.600

10:21:05

416

693.600

10:21:05

228

693.600

10:21:05

902

693.600

10:21:05

711

693.600

10:18:23

960

693.600

10:18:23

32

692.200

10:08:41

646

692.200

10:08:41

728

692.600

10:04:00

728

692.600

10:02:58

704

694.200

09:57:36

681

694.400

09:56:52

33

694.400

09:56:52

412

694.800

09:55:33

285

694.800

09:55:33

676

694.800

09:55:00

47

694.800

09:55:00

923

694.800

09:50:08

666

694.800

09:50:08

719

695.000

09:49:29

639

693.600

09:41:18

11

693.600

09:41:18

797

693.800

09:40:07

41

693.800

09:40:07

760

694.000

09:39:52

436

693.000

09:33:47

651

694.200

09:29:51

6

694.200

09:29:51

767

694.400

09:25:30

778

695.000

09:20:55

802

695.400

09:18:43

661

696.000

09:18:35

971

696.000

09:18:35

763

696.000

09:18:35

739

696.000

09:18:35

648

696.000

09:18:35

1014

695.800

09:16:37

756

696.200

09:16:32

168

696.200

09:16:30

343

695.400

09:16:12

335

695.400

09:16:12

794

695.800

09:16:11

106

696.000

09:16:11

248

696.000

09:16:11

339

696.000

09:16:11

669

696.400

09:16:11

907

696.400

09:15:39

690

696.400

09:15:39

58

696.400

09:15:39

669

696.400

09:15:39

2181

696.400

09:15:39

741

696.400

09:15:39

687

696.000

09:14:57

783

696.000

09:14:57

705

697.000

09:12:04

742

697.400

09:11:05

1156

697.400

09:09:43

1085

697.800

09:09:34

727

698.600

09:08:02

805

699.400

09:04:18

865

700.000

09:01:00

950

700.400

09:00:25

770

699.200

08:56:18

717

698.200

08:54:14

744

698.200

08:54:14

771

698.000

08:51:02

803

698.200

08:51:02

672

698.200

08:51:02

823

700.000

08:50:40

647

700.000

08:50:40

1314

700.000

08:50:40

646

698.600

08:49:25

645

698.200

08:40:23

650

697.400

08:30:15

36

697.800

08:29:05

655

697.800

08:29:05

723

695.800

08:19:17

426

696.200

08:18:13

200

696.200

08:18:13

165

696.200

08:18:03

182

696.000

08:17:07

527

696.000

08:17:07

494

694.800

08:14:20

310

694.800

08:14:20

804

694.800

08:14:20

998

694.400

08:12:58

736

695.000

08:12:55

736

695.200

08:12:55

781

694.200

08:09:01

823

694.400

08:09:01


