WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Postpones Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Conference Call

This delay is not related to any material concerns regarding the company's financial condition or operations

WidePoint Corporation(NYSE American:WYY), an innovative leader in enterprise cybersecurity and mobile technology, is postponing the conference call to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

The postponement is due to a subsequent event which occurred in March 2025 and impacted the accounting treatment of WidePoint's financial results. WidePoint needs additional time to assess the impact on its financials, and accordingly, has delayed its financial statement preparation and completion of the audit for 2024. The Company plans to file its Form 10-K timely and intends on rescheduling the fourth quarter and full year 2024 conference call.

The Company will issue a press release announcing the new date and time for the postponed earnings call upon the completion of the audit.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover or John Yi

949-574-3860

WYY@gateway-grp.com

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire