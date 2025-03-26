BASF has sold its 49% stake in the Nordlicht 1 and 2 offshore wind farm projects back to Swedish energy company Vattenfall, marking a significant shift in its investment approach. The transaction, completed recently, will result in a non-cash disposal loss of approximately €300 million in the first quarter, potentially affecting short-term financial results. Despite this divestment, the Ludwigshafen-based chemical giant has secured long-term renewable electricity supply for its European chemical production operations through continued collaboration with Vattenfall. The strategic move comes as part of a broader portfolio adjustment aimed at reallocating resources, while the company maintains its commitment to sustainability goals, particularly reducing carbon emissions. This development coincided with BASF experiencing over 5% gains, making it one of the strongest performers in the DAX.

Market Reaction and Analyst Outlook

The stock responded cautiously to the announcement, showing a slight decline of 0.13% to €49.96 on XETRA. Currently trading about 10% below its 52-week high of €55.06 reached in March 2025, the stock remains approximately 24% above its August 2024 low of €40.18. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs Group has increased its stake in BASF, with instrument holdings rising to 5.05% and total share ownership reaching 5.27% - a move potentially signaling positive outlook for the stock's future performance. Analysts maintain an average price target of €55.00 and expect earnings per share of €3.43 for 2025, with the next quarterly results due on May 2, 2025.

