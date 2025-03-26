Genflow Biosciences PLC Announces Institutional Investment

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW PURSUANT TO THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INFORMATION IS CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Genflow Secures £434,083 from a Leading Institution and Launches a Gene Therapy Trial in Aged Dogs

Genflow Biosciences Plc (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF) ("Genflow" or "the Company") the only longevity company listed in Europe, is pleased to announce it has received a binding offer from a major institution for an equity investment totalling £434,083 (before expenses).

The investor has applied for 41,341,324 Ordinary Shares of £0.0003 each at a price of 1.05p (the "New Ordinary Shares"). The number of New Ordinary Shares applied for by the subscriber is the maximum number of shares (on a fully diluted basis) available to the Company to issue without the need to produce a Prospectus. These New Ordinary Shares cannot be issued until after 9 April 2025 when the Company's headroom, under the Prospectus Rules, increases.

An application will be made to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, and admission of the New Ordinary Shares to trading is expected on or around 10 April 2025 ("Admission"). The New Ordinary Shares will, when issued, rank pari passu with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares.

Director's Intended Participation

Eric Leire, a Director of the Company, intends to invest £50,000 on the same terms as the investment outlined above on the basis that such participation falls under the employee offer exemption under Article 1(4)(i) and 1(5)(h) of the UK Prospectus Regulation, and further, subject to the Company not being in a Closed Period at the time of such investment and the same being subject to the Company's share dealing policy.

A further announcement will be made in relation to this in due course.

Total Voting Rights

For the purpose of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, following Admission the enlarged issued share capital of the Company will comprise 391,047,942 ordinary shares. For the avoidance of doubt, this excludes any intended equity participation by Eric Leire.

The Company does not hold any shares in treasury. The above figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Tamara Joseph, Chair of the Company, commented "We are extremely pleased to have been approached by an institution who wishes to support Genflow in its journey in pioneering gene therapies to decelerate the aging process. The use of these proceeds will accelerate the Company's proposed studies and trials in aged dogs, an issue which has attracted a great deal of press coverage,including in recent weeks."

Use of Proceeds

This investment, combined with previously awarded government grants, will accelerate the Company's planned 2025 programs including launching a clinical trial in aged dogs.

Genflow has commenced a proof-of-concept clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of its proprietary SIRT6-centenarian gene therapy targeting age-related decline in dogs.

The Company will treat the dogs for 6 months and assess the safety and efficacy of our therapy for the following 6 months. This is a randomized, controlled trial with 28 dogs aged 10+ years, conducted with the renowned CRO, Syngene. Genflow will compare recipient dogs of intravenous injections of proprietary SIRT6 gene therapy versus untreated control group. Endpoints will include biological age estimation (via GRIM methylation clock), muscle strength, muscle mass, mitochondrial function, coat quality and overall health indicators.

"As a devoted dog owner myself, I have a 9-year-old golden retriever, I know firsthand the desire we all share for more happy, healthy years of with our beloved pets," said Dr. Eric Leire, CEO of Genflow. "Our goal is not just to extend their lifespan, but to enhance their quality of life. By targeting biological aging in dogs, we also can unlock groundbreaking insights that could revolutionize both veterinary and human medicine. This research has the potential to reshape the way we approach aging, offering hope for longer, healthier lives for all."

Further updates on the progress of the study will be provided in due course.

Contacts

Genflow Biosciences Harbor Access Dr Eric Leire, CEO Jonathan Paterson, Investor Relations +32-477-495-881 +1 475 477 9401 Jonathan.Paterson@Harbor-access.com

Corporate Broker Capital Plus Partners Ltd Jon Critchley, +44 0203 821 6168

About Genflow Biosciences

Founded in 2020, Genflow Biosciences Plc. (LSE:GENF) (OTCQB:GENFF), a biotechnology company headquartered in the UK with R&D facilities in Belgium, is pioneering gene therapies to decelerate the aging process, with the goal of promoting longer and healthier lives while mitigating the financial, emotional, and social impacts of a fast-growing aging global population. Genflow's lead compound, GF-1002, works through the delivery of a centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene which has yielded promising preclinical results. Expected to begin in 2025, Genflow's clinical trial aims to explore the potential benefits of GF-1002 in treating MASH (Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis), the most prevalent chronic liver disease for which there is no effective treatments. Please visit www.genflowbio.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

