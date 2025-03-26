Vicore Pharma Holding: Vicore Publishes the Annual Report for 2024

Vicore Pharma Holding (STO:VICO) Stockholm, March 26, 2025 - Vicore Pharma Holding AB (STO:VICO), unlocking the potential of a novel class of drugs, angiotensin II type 2 receptor agonists (ATRAGs), today announced the publication of the Annual Report for the financial year 2024.

The Annual Report for the financial year 2024 is available on the company's website: https://vicorepharma.com/investors/financial-reports/

About Vicore Pharma

Vicore Pharma Holding AB is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company unlocking the potential of a new class of drugs with disease-modifying potential in respiratory and fibrotic diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The company's lead program, buloxibutid (C21), is a first-in-class oral small molecule angiotensin II type 2 (AT2) receptor agonist, which has received Orphan Drug and Fast Track designation from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is currently being investigated in the global 52-week Phase 2b ASPIRE trial in IPF.

The company is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange (VICO). www.vicorepharma.com

This information is information that Vicore Pharma Holding is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-03-26 08:00 CET.

