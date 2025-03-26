SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Advent Technologies (ADN) has received the go-ahead decision from Airbus to proceed with Phase Two of the joint benchmarking project for an optimized Ion Pair Membrane Electrode Assembly for hydrogen fuel cells. The goal of the project is to accelerate the development of Advents MEA and benchmark the Ion Pair MEA against aviation requirements and current/expected technological limits.Emory De Castro, Chief Technology Officer of Advent Technologies, said: 'We are pleased to announce the second phase of our project with Airbus. Both companies recognize the vast potential for fuel cell powered jet propulsion systems and the realistic goal of hydrogen flight.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX