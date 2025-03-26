Exel Composites Plc: Resolutions of the Exel Composites Annual General Meeting 2025

EXEL COMPOSITES PLC - STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - 26 MARCH 2025 at 14.00 EET

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Exel Composites Plc was held today on 26 March 2025 at Original Sokos Hotel Tripla in Helsinki, Finland. The AGM adopted the financial statements and consolidated financial statements, approved the Remuneration Report 2024 for the Company's governing bodies, and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the company's Presidents and CEOs in 2024 from liability for the financial year 2024.

Dividend

The AGM decided, according to the Board of Directors' proposal, that no dividend be paid based on the adopted financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2024.

Board of Directors

According to the proposal by the Shareholders' Nomination Board, the AGM decided that the Board of Directors would consist of five (5) members. The AGM re-elected the current members Jouni Heinonen, Helena Nordman-Knutson and Kirsi Sormunen, and elected Christian Busdiecker and Elisabeth Larsson as new members of the Board of Directors for the term ending at the closure of the Annual General Meeting of 2026. The AGM elected Jouni Heinonen as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The resumés of the members of the Board of Directors are available at https://investors.exelcomposites.com/governance/proposed-board-members-3/.

The AGM confirmed the annual remuneration for the Board members as follows: for the Chairman of the Board of Directors EUR 45,000 (previous year EUR 45,000) and for each other Board member EUR 21,000 (21,000). Additionally, a remuneration to be paid for the Chairman of the Board of Directors of EUR 1,500 (1,500) for attendance at each Board and committee meeting and for each similar all-day Board assignment and for each other Board member EUR 1,000 (1,000) for attendance at each Board and committee meeting and for each similar all-day Board assignment. Additionally, for each committee meeting, the meeting fee for the committee chairman is EUR 1,500 (1,500). Travel expenses and other out-of-pocket expenses arising from the Board work will be compensated in accordance with the Company's established practice and travel rules. Out of the yearly remuneration 60% would be paid in cash and 40% in Company's shares.

Auditor and Sustainability Auditor

Ernst & Young Oy, with Timo Eerola, Authorized Public Accountant and Authorized Sustainability Auditor having the principal responsibility, was re-elected as auditor and sustainability auditor of the Company for the term that will continue until the end of the next AGM. The auditor's and sustainability auditor'scompensation will be paid according to an invoice approved by the Company.

Authorization for the repurchase and/or on the acceptance as pledge of the Company's own shares

The AGM authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase and/or on the acceptance as pledge of the Company's own shares as follows:

The amount of own shares to be repurchased and/or accepted as pledge on the basis of the authorization shall not exceed 5,300,000 shares in total, which corresponds to approximately 5.0 per cent of all the shares in the Company. Only the unrestricted equity of the Company can be used to repurchase own shares on the basis of the authorization.

Own shares can be repurchased at a price formed in public trading on the date of the repurchase or otherwise at a price formed on the market. The Board of Directors decides on how own shares will be repurchased and/or accepted as pledge. Shares can be repurchased using, inter alia, derivatives. Own shares can be repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the shareholdings of the existing shareholders (directed repurchase). The Board of Directors shall decide on other terms of the share repurchase and/or acceptance as pledge.

Shares may be repurchased to be used as consideration in possible acquisitions or in other arrangements that are part of the Company's business, to finance investments, as part of the Company's incentive program or to be retained, otherwise conveyed or cancelled by the Company.

The authorization cancels the authorization given to the Board of Directors by the General Meeting on 26 March 2024 to decide on the repurchase and/or acceptance as pledge of the Company's own shares.

The authorization is effective until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, however, no longer than until 30 June 2026.

Authorization for the issuance of shares as well as the issuance of special rights entitling to shares

The AGM authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of shares and special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Companies Act as follows:

The amount of shares to be issued on the basis of the authorization may be a maximum of 10,650,000 new shares, which corresponds to approximately 10.0 per cent of all shares in the Company, and/or a maximum of 5,300,000 Company's own shares.

The Board of Directors decides on all the conditions of the issuance of shares and of special rights entitling to shares. The issuance of shares and of special rights entitling to shares may be carried out in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights. The shares to be issued based on the authorization can be used as consideration in possible mergers and acquisitions and other business arrangements, to finance investments or as a part of the Company's incentive program for personnel.

The authorization shall be valid until the next Annual General Meeting, however, until 30 June 2026 by latest. The authorization cancels previous unused authorizations to issue shares or special entitlement of shares.

Helsinki, 26 March 2025

Exel Composites Plc

Board of Directors

