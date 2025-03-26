Ratos AB: Bulletin from Ratos's AGM 26 March 2025

Ratos's Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held on 26 March 2025 at Grand Hôtel, Studio Stockholm, in Stockholm.

The AGM adopted the parent company and the consolidated balance sheets and income statements for the 2024 financial year. The AGM granted the board members and the CEO discharge from liability for the 2024 financial year.

Election of Board of Directors and Auditor etc.

The AGM followed the Nomination Committee's proposal and decided to appoint seven directors, without deputy directors, and to re-elect Board members Per-Olof Söderberg, who was also re-elected as Chairman of the Board, Tone Lunde Bakker, Mats Granryd, Cecilia Sjöstedt, Jan Söderberg and Jonas Wiström (CEO) and elect Gunilla Berg as a new Board member. Ulla Litzén has declined re-election. For a more detailed presentation of the Board members, please refer to www.ratos.com.

The AGM further resolved in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal on an unchanged remuneration to the Chairman of the Board (SEK 990,000), and unchanged remuneration to the rest of the Board, except CEO Jonas Wiström, (SEK 510,000) per Board member. For the members of the audit committee, the remuneration is increased by SEK 15,000 to the committee chairman (to SEK 345,000) and increased remuneration by SEK 15,000 to the committee members (to SEK 125,000). For the Remuneration Committee, the remuneration is unchanged to both the chairman and members (SEK 75,000). The auditor shall be paid in accordance with approved account.

The AGM re-elected Ernst & Young AB as auditor for the period until the next annual general meeting has been held.

Dividend on Class A and Class B shares

The AGM resolved on a dividend of SEK 1.35 per Class A and Class B share. The record date for the dividend is 28 March 2025 and dividends are expected to be paid on 2 April 2025.

Remuneration report

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to approve the remuneration report.

Incentive program

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to implement a long-term incentive program 2025/2029 for the CEO and other key employees in Ratos, consisting of convertible debentures and warrants (jointly the "Instruments"), through an issue of not more than 1,600,000 convertible debentures without preemptive rights for the shareholders and an issue of not more than 525,000 warrants without preemptive rights for the shareholders; yet, a maximum of 1,600,000 Instruments can be issued. The increase of the company's share capital can accordingly, if all the Instruments are subscribed for and converted/exercised, amount to not more than SEK 5,040,000 (based on the current quotient value and that no recalculation has been made in accordance with terms and conditions of the program).

Purchase and transfer of treasury shares

The AGM resolved to authorize the Board to decide, during the period until the next AGM, on repurchase of a maximum number of shares so that the company's holding of treasury shares does not at any time exceed ten percent of the total number of shares in the company.

Furthermore, the AGM resolved to authorize the Board to decide, during the period until the next AGM, on transfer of all held treasury shares on Nasdaq Stockholm at a price within the price band registered at any time on Nasdaq Stockholm or outside Nasdaq Stockholm, with or without deviation from the pre-emptive rights of shareholders and with or without provisions on non-cash or set-off.

Authorisation for new issue of Class B shares to be used at acquisitions

The AGM resolved to authorise the Board, during the period until the next AGM, in conjunction with agreements on company acquisitions, on one or several occasions, with or without deviation from the pre-emptive rights of shareholders, for a cash payment or through set-off or non-cash, to decide on a new issue of Class B shares in the Company. This authorisation comprises a maximum of 35 million Class B shares.

Complete information about the AGM's resolutions is available on Ratos's website: www.ratos.com.

For further information, please contact:

Per-Olof Söderberg, Chairman of the Board

Phone: +46 8 700 17 00

Magnus Stephensen, General Counsel

Phone: +46 8 700 17 00

The information was submitted for publication at 16:30 p.m. CET on 26 March 2025.

Ratos is a Swedish business group focusing on technological and infrastructure solutions, consisting of 15 companies divided into three business areas: Construction & Services, Industry and Consumer. The companies have approximately SEK 32 billion in net sales 2024. We have a distinct corporate culture and strategy - everything we do is based on our core values: Simplicity, Speed in Execution and It's All About People. We enable independent subsidiaries to excel by being part of something larger. People, leadership, culture and values are key focus areas.