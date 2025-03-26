Nanterre, 26 March 2025

VINCI renews its multi-year highways maintenance contract

with Hertfordshire County Council in the United Kingdom

A contract to service more than 5,000 km of roads and pavements north of London

A seven-year initial term, with potential extensions until 2046

Worth at least €65 million (£55 million) a year

Hertfordshire County Council, north of London, renewed its long-term highways contract with Ringway, VINCI Construction's UK-based subsidiary specialised in road services and infrastructure - which has been responsible for the contract since 2012.

The new seven-year contract will start from 1 October 2025 and includes potential extensions until 2039 then 2046.

The contract, worth at least €65 million (£55 million) a year, covers maintenance and upgrade work on more than 5,000 km of roads and pavements, street lighting and signal repairs, surface water drainage, fixing potholes, and running seasonal gritting, grass-cutting and improvement schemes, as well as responding to emergencies.

Building on breakthroughs introduced under the previous contract, including the pothole-preventing robot and electric gritter, Ringway will support the community on its future steps towards carbon-neutral operations by 2030, for example by introducing more electric vehicles to its fleet, scaling up recycling, and using recycled and recyclable materials wherever possible.

Ringway manages several multi-year maintenance contracts in Great Britain, covering around 50,000 km of urban roads, highways and motorways.

About VINCI

VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy services and construction, employing 285,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com





This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88

media.relations@vinci.com