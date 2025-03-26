Amaze Holdings, Inc.: Amaze Appoints Gwan Yip as Chief Product Officer to Drive Continued Evolution of Creator-Powered Commerce

Yip will play a pivotal role in advancing Amaze's product strategy as the company continues to empower creators to monetize their brands and grow their communities

Amaze (NYSE American:AMZE), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gwan Yip as Chief Product Officer. With a proven track record of driving product innovation and scaling technology solutions across various industries, Yip will play a pivotal role in advancing Amaze's product strategy as the company continues to empower creators to monetize their brands and grow their communities.

Yip brings over two decades of experience at the intersection of product development, eCommerce, and technology. Most recently, he served as CEO and Co-Founder of Core3D, a web-based 3D design technology company, where he led efforts to democratize 3D design tools for fashion, retail, and creator industries. Prior to Core3D, Yip established and grew eCommerce divisions for fashion and retail brands, gaining invaluable experience in building product-centric businesses across multiple sectors, including fashion, retail and food.

At Amaze, Yip will oversee the Product and Engineering teams, fostering a collaborative environment to ensure that product and technology evolve in tandem. His philosophy of integrating product and engineering teams to work cohesively will be instrumental in scaling Amaze's technology ecosystem into a world-class platform that supports creators worldwide.

"I'm thrilled to join Amaze at such an exciting inflection point for the company," said Gwan Yip, Chief Product Officer of Amaze. "The team has done incredible work to reach this stage, and I am excited to help shape the next chapter of the company. We have everything in place to redefine the future of the creator economy, and I can't wait to contribute to our shared success."

As Chief Product Officer, Yip will be responsible for shaping Amaze's product strategy, ensuring that the company's offerings continue to meet the evolving needs of creators while supporting the broader vision of making creator-powered commerce accessible to anyone, anywhere.

"Amaze is at the forefront of the creator economy, and Gwan's experience in product development and technology leadership makes him a perfect fit for our team," said Aaron Day, CEO of Amaze. "We look forward to his contributions as we continue to build a cutting-edge platform that helps creators grow their businesses and succeed in an ever-changing digital landscape."

Yip's appointment underscores Amaze's commitment to delivering innovative solutions for creators and positioning the company for continued growth as it expands its impact on the global creator economy.

